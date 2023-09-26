Redpanda Outfits Its Cloud Service with Industry-First Capabilities for Data Sovereignty

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streaming data pioneer Redpanda announced today at the Current 2023 conference advanced new capabilities for achieving data sovereignty and compliance with Redpanda Cloud, the company’s easy-to-use, powerful and cost-effective streaming data service. Apache Kafka® API-compatible and fully managed by Redpanda streaming data experts, Redpanda Cloud now offers an innovative Customer-Managed VPC deployment option that brings greater data access control and compliance-readiness to better support a new generation of high-throughput, mission-critical workloads in the cloud.



Redpanda Cloud is increasingly becoming the cloud service of choice for teams looking to avoid the administrative burden of managing streaming data clusters. At the core of Redpanda Cloud is a streaming data engine that is performance-engineered in C++ to efficiently manage high throughputs, uses tiered object storage to reduce the cost of data retention, and avoids any data loss thanks to its Raft-native architecture. The fully managed service delivers upgrades and patching with zero downtime, data and partition balancing and 24/7 support with a 99.9% uptime SLA.

“Redpanda Cloud provides the reliability and data safety we need to make it the single source of truth for our Web3 real-time data platform,” said Yaroslav Tkachenko, Principal Software Engineer at Goldsky. “Redpanda’s S3-compatible tiered cloud storage gives a solution for long-term data retention without driving up storage costs, and Redpanda's Raft replication ensures data durability. With Redpanda Cloud, Goldsky can ensure the blockchain data we provide to our customers is always available and reliable, without the usual need for managing multiple broker, storage, and database solutions.”

Customer-Managed VPC

Redpanda’s Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) option, which first launched in 2022, provides an innovative solution to the challenges of data sovereignty in the cloud. By cleanly separating the data plane from the control plane, BYOC ensures that the user’s data and underlying security credentials are stored on the user’s cloud infrastructure, rather than on Redpanda’s. Since its release, BYOC has become an increasingly popular deployment paradigm among Redpanda customers.

Redpanda BYOC now adds support for Customer-Managed VPC deployments, so customers can deploy fully managed streaming data clusters inside their existing shared VPC environments. Customer-Managed VPC deployments are an elegant option for organizations whose security policies prevent service providers from creating VPCs in their organization’s cloud accounts. It also requires lower access management privileges, meaning customers can maintain more control over their own account. These limited privileges help organizations to comply with cloud security and governance policies. Customer-Managed VPC will initially be available on GCP, with AWS availability following soon thereafter.

SOC2 Type 2 Compliance

SOC2 compliance demonstrates not only that a software company takes data security and privacy seriously, but also that it has the necessary controls in place to protect its customers’ data. Redpanda Cloud has expanded its compliance posture to add SOC2 Type 2 Attestation, which evaluates the effectiveness of controls over time.

“BYOC solves one of the hardest challenges for enterprises today,” explained Alex Gallego, CEO and Founder of Redpanda. “It’s a fully managed cloud offering that provides total data sovereignty and data residency in addition to the old school privacy certifications. Customer-Managed VPC is for our most sophisticated users, who have complex network architectures and need to overlay their existing applications on top of Redpanda with zero disruption to the application programmer. We're excited to finally bring BYOC, a streaming industry first, to even the most complex Fortune 500 businesses.”

More details on Redpanda Cloud can be found at https://redpanda.com/redpanda-cloud

About Redpanda

Redpanda is the streaming data platform for developers. API-compatible with Apache Kafka, Redpanda introduces a breakthrough architecture and disruptive capabilities that make it a simple, fast, reliable, and unified engine of record for both real-time and historical enterprise data. Innovators like Lacework, Jump Trading, Vodafone, Moody’s, Hotels Network and Alpaca rely on Redpanda to process hundreds of terabytes of data a day. Backed by premier venture investors Lightspeed, GV and Haystack VC, Redpanda is a diverse, people-first organization with teams distributed around the globe. To learn more, visit our website at https://redpanda.com and follow us on Twitter at @redpandadata.

Press contacts

Morgan Malone

Senior Account Executive, The Bulleit Group

redpanda@bulleitgroup.com