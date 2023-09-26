MIMEDX Announces Launch of EPIEFFECT™

MARIETTA, Ga., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”) today announced the launch of EPIEFFECT™, the Company’s latest addition to its portfolio of AWC solutions.



EPIEFFECT expands the Company’s core AWC offering for clinicians treating acute and chronic, hard-to-heal wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers (“DFUs”) and venous leg ulcers (“VLUs”), among other common conditions. EPIEFFECT offers a thick, tri-layer configuration that is suitable for securing the graft in place with sutures. In addition, its product attributes and handling characteristics make it a preferable treatment option for deep or tunneling wounds.

“We are delighted to introduce another innovation in the Wound & Surgical marketplace,” said Joseph H. Capper, MIMEDX Chief Executive Officer. “EPIEFFECT provides a thick, tri-layer option to our customers, including those in the private physician office setting. Our approach is to provide the most clinically-effective and evidence-based products possible in the markets we serve, that are designed to meet specific customer demand and use cases. We believe EPIEFFECT effectively addresses the need for a robust allograft solution, available in an assortment of sizes, to address complex wounds in-office before hospital-based intervention may be required.”

Dr. Christopher Gill, D.P.M., M.S., a podiatrist at the McLaren Bay Region Wound Care Center in Bay City, Michigan added, “I am very excited to incorporate EPIEFFECT into my wound care treatment strategy. As a longtime advocate of EPIFIX, I have seen firsthand how MIMEDX’s product portfolio can be ideally suited for a variety of patients in need of an allograft solution. Specifically, I appreciate the level of robust scientific and clinical evidence that supports the development of MIMEDX’s product offerings, and with EPIEFFECT, I look forward to having another innovative option for a wide range of wound types.”

Mr. Capper continued, “As we have been preparing for its launch, customer anticipation for EPIEFFECT is high and we look forward to seeing how this product can help patients with chronic and hard-to-heal wounds.”

About EPIEFFECT

EPIEFFECT is a lyophilized human placental-based allograft consisting of amnion and chorion membranes, while also retaining the intermediate layer. EPIEFFECT is intended for use as a barrier, to provide a protective environment in acute and chronic wounds; the tissue provides a biocompatible human extracellular matrix (“ECM”) and contains more than 300 regulatory proteins. EPIEFFECT is available in a variety of size options ranging from 6 cm2 to 49 cm2. Additionally, like EPIFIX® and EPICORD®, EPIEFFECT is listed on the Medicare Part B Average Sales Price File, effective October 1, 2023. To learn more, please visit https://www.mimedx.com/epieffect/.

About MIMEDX

MIMEDX is a pioneer and leader focused on helping humans heal. With more than a decade of helping clinicians manage chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, MIMEDX is dedicated to providing a leading portfolio of products for applications in the wound care, burn, and surgical sectors of healthcare. The Company’s vision is to be the leading global provider of healing solutions through relentless innovation to restore quality of life. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

