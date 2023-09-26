Home Care Chemicals Market to Reach $47,921.1 Million by 2033, Predicts ChemView Consulting

New York, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



In a comprehensive research analysis conducted by ChemView Consulting, the home care chemicals market is estimated to cross valuation of $47,921.1 million and projected to grow steadily at a 4.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

Key Highlights:

Europe Leads the Market:

Europe emerges as the largest market for home care chemicals, boasting a substantial 27.3% share of the global market. This dominance is attributed to the region's strong emphasis on cleanliness, sanitation, and the adoption of eco-friendly cleaning solutions.

Surfactants Take Center Stage:

Surfactants dominate the product types segment, constituting a significant 47.3% of total revenues. Their critical role in reducing surface tension makes them indispensable in products like laundry detergents, dishwashing solutions, and multipurpose cleaners.

Focus on Sustainability:

Growing environmental consciousness has prompted a shift toward environmentally friendly and sustainable home care chemicals. Biodegradable and green products are gaining popularity as consumers seek to reduce their carbon footprint and opt for non-toxic alternatives.

The US market benefits from an aging population's demand for cleaner living environments and sustainable cleaning solutions. Europe, with its focus on clean and sanitary living spaces, is expected to drive sales growth. Japan sees increased demand due to changing lifestyles and a focus on eco-friendly products. Rapid urbanization and health consciousness in China and India fuel market growth in these regions.

Manufacturers Focusing on R&D Initiatives to Boost Demand

Key companies in the home care chemicals market include Himalaya Wellness Company, Clariant AG, Croda International, Symrise, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd. (RCPL), Ashland Inc., Lubrizol Corporation, Solvay S.A., Evonik Industries AG, and BASF SE.

While some consumers prefer DIY cleaning solutions, manufacturers can invest in research and development to create biodegradable, non-toxic, and environmentally friendly home care chemicals. This shift toward eco-friendly solutions can open up new business opportunities. Material costs and availability fluctuations present challenges that manufacturers need to navigate.

