Atlas Air Worldwide Appoints Martin Drew Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer

PURCHASE, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services, today announced the appointment of Martin Drew as Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, effective September 25, 2023. In this role, Mr. Drew will lead the Company’s comprehensive corporate strategy, including its transformational growth initiatives. Mr. Drew will report to Michael Steen, Chief Executive Officer, and serve on the Company’s Executive Leadership Team.

“We are thrilled that Martin is joining our leadership team at this exciting and pivotal moment for Atlas,” said Mr. Steen. “Martin is a highly recognized leader in aviation and will be an incredible asset to our team as we leverage our diversified business model, unrivaled global network and best-in-class assets for long-term success. His vast experience in cargo and passenger operations, entrepreneurial leadership style and solutions-oriented approach will help guide the Company to new heights.”

In his oversight of corporate strategy, Mr. Drew will seek to drive strategic growth and diversification across Atlas' services, geographic footprint, and partnerships that support the Company's mission to be its customers’ first choice and most valued partner.

“I am thrilled to join Atlas, an industry leader renowned for its unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation and customer satisfaction. The Company's strong foundation, coupled with its forward-thinking approach, has positioned it as a leading force in the aviation industry,” Mr. Drew said. “I look forward to bringing my passion for driving change and strategic mindset to make a lasting impact on the Company's continued growth and success. Atlas' dedication to transformation and its visionary leadership have set the stage for an exciting journey ahead.”

Mr. Drew was most recently Senior Vice President Global Sales, Marketing, Brand and Cargo at Etihad Airways in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E. where he oversaw all aspects of Etihad Cargo and was a member of the airline’s leadership team. He first joined Etihad Airways in 2005 and during this time spent 18 months working with Jet Airways as Vice President, Cargo in Mumbai, substantially growing the airline’s cargo business. He also previously held the position of Vice President Europe and Americas with responsibility for Etihad’s activities in Europe and the Americas, including Passenger Sales, Marketing, and Alliances. Prior to that, he held senior positions at Lufthansa and DAS Air Cargo.

About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.



