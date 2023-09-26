ARHT Media Inc. Appoints Jack Bensimon to Board of Directors

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV: ART), (OTCQB: ARHTF) the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jack Bensimon to the board of directors of the Company. Jack Bensimon is a recognized leader in the world of advertising, having spent the last 35 years contributing to the industry at large through his recognized agency management and strategy.



Jack Bensimon is a Founding Partner & Board Chair of Tadiem Inc. , Canada’s largest fully independent marketing communications creator, serving clients in both Canada and the United States. Tadiem operates as a framework for forward-thinking companies and individuals, and currently provides services across five business units: Bensimon Byrne , OneMethod , Narrative , HiFi and Folk . Throughout his years at the helm, he has been directly involved in building brands with enduring creative ideas, earning him an induction into Canada’s Marketing Hall of Legends in 2014. Jack Bensimon previously sat on the board of directors for the Institute of Canadian Agencies and the Royal Conservatory of Music.

“We’re thrilled to add Jack Bensimon to our board of directors, as he has significant marketing communications experience that will elevate our growth ambition,” said Larry O’Reilly, CEO of ARHT Media Inc. “Through his work with world-leading consumer brands, Jack brings a deep knowledge of consumer engagement and a fresh perspective on how we can extend the application of ARHT products including our CAPSULE display, that are evolving transformative holographic experiences across the globe.”

“ARHT is revolutionizing global communications and making what was once impossible a completely accessible reality with long-term value,” said Jack Bensimon. “I am excited to join this team of bold thinkers at this exciting time and explore new avenues to make meaningful global impact with this game-changing technology.”

As part of Mr. Bensimon’s appointment, the board of directors approved the grant of 150,000 options at a $0.125 strike price, with one third of the grant vesting annually beginning September 26, 2023 with a five year term.

About ARHT

ARHT is a pioneer and the global leader in live hologram technology. Thanks to its patented end-to-end technology, executives, medical experts, educators, entertainers, and thought leaders can travel at the speed of light to any destination.

ARHT was founded in 2014 and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. ARHT has offices in North America, Europe and Asia and operates from its own studios in locations from Toronto to Singapore, as well as a large network of partner studios in every region.

ARHT trades under the symbol "ART" on the TSX Venture Exchange.

