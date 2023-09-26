Getlink Harnesses its Data with Talend through a Data as a Service Approach

SURESNES, France, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talend ®, a Qlik ® company and leader in data integration and management, announced that Getlink , a major player in mobility infrastructure, international trade and a leader in eco-responsible transport, is leveraging Talend Data Fabric as a key driver in its “Data as a Service” strategy. Talend is helping Getlink integrate and manage all its subsidiary activity data within its central data platform, One Getlink. The platform enables Getlink to collect, redistribute, and democratize secure access to the company's data at scale to enrich its operations and foster innovation.



"Through our strategy, we want to break down silos and democratize access to data for all our employees and leaders to encourage informed decision-making," says Morade El Fahsi, Head of Data, Getlink. "By implementing a single, central platform powered by Talend that brings together all the group's data, we ensure that we have trusted, high-quality data. This enables us to stimulate innovation and transform our data landscape to exploit its full potential while improving our operations, services, and overall performance."

With One Getlink, Getlink is benefiting from a centralized data organization based on a secure, reliable, high-performance, and scalable cloud platform. Within this infrastructure, Talend orchestrates, transports, and processes all the group's data, whether structured, semi-structured, or unstructured, on-premises or in the cloud to a data lake on Azure and a data warehouse on Snowflake. Talend guarantees data quality with the Talend Trust Score™, which provides visibility into any dataset's reliability. Simultaneously, a data governance team manages, monitors, and enriches the platform in close collaboration with operational staff.

This approach provides Getlink with comprehensive, reliable data for use cases such as artificial intelligence, with Azure ML for processing machine learning models for enhanced predictive maintenance, and analytics with Qlik, enabling business users to create and discover insights that fuel decision making.

Getlink's upcoming data platform developments will meet various business needs, including real-time consultation of data from IoT sensors to facilitate automatic planning of maintenance work. In addition, data will be made available as open data via marketplaces or a platform, thus promoting its openness and use. Finally, self-service and data literacy will be encouraged by opening data marts, automating data sharing, and training critical users for autonomous exploitation.

"As companies turn to the cloud to modernize their infrastructure and manage their workloads, Data as a Service is becoming one of the most widely used options for data integration, management, storage, and analysis," says Gareth Vincent, Senior Vice President of Sales, EMEA at Qlik. "By adopting this DaaS approach with Talend, Getlink is improving the agility of data volumes, reducing the time it takes to access information, and strengthening the reliability and integrity of its data. We look forward to supporting Getlink in its strategy, especially as the combination of Qlik and Talend, with our complementary offerings, will enable us to drive innovation and deliver significant benefits to our customers."

