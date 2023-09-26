Verb's MARKET.live Secures Coveted Spot in TikTok Shop Fall Sale

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. and LEHI, Utah, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the company behind MARKET.live, the innovative multi-vendor, multi-presenter livestream social shopping platform, announces today that it has been invited to participate in the TikTok Shop Fall Sale. Taking place from October 6th to October 10th, with warm-up days on October 4th and October 5th, this event presents MARKET.live with the opportunity to leverage its recently announced technology integration and strategic relationship with global social media platform TikTok. The new technology integration allows MARKET.live sellers to stream simultaneously on TikTok and have their TikTok customers check-out directly on and through the TikTok app, creating a far more seamless, friction-free buying experience for TikTok users that prefer not to leave the app to complete a purchase. It also allows MARKET.live sellers to expand the addressable universe of buyers to the more than 150 million US-based TikTok users.



MARKET.live is set to feature an exquisite selection of products, including fall fashion, cozy essentials, harvest-inspired decor, and seasonal delights. All of this will be available at special event discounted pricing that is expected to be further enhanced with TikTok Shop Fall Sale funded coupons that subsidize a portion of the TikTok shoppers’ purchase price.

Event Highlights: What to Expect

Dates: October 6th - October 10th (Warm-up days on October 4th and October 5th without active coupons).

Increased Visibility: This Special TikTok promoted event allows MARKET.live to enhance its visibility and connect with new shoppers.

Coupons and Engagement: TikTok Shop is expected to provide fully funded coupons for both new and existing shoppers to drive purchases of MARKET.live and other sellers’ products. TikTok will provide special marketing materials, such as event landing pages, among other initiatives to drive engagement. Sellers can leverage the TikTok Creator community to create content, increase followers, and boost GMV (Gross Merchandise Value).

“MARKET.live’s participation in this special TikTok event signifies another major step forward in delivering innovative and immersive shopping experiences,” states Rory J. Cutaia, CEO of Verb. "We value our relationship with TikTok and view our participation in the TikTok Shop Fall Sale as an opportunity to connect with new audiences and share our unique vision for the future of shopping and innovative e-commerce."

For more updates and exclusive content, follow MARKET.live on TikTok at MARKET.live Official TikTok Page.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), is a market leader in interactive video-based sales applications. The Company’s MARKET.live platform is a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping destination at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment, where hundreds of retailers, brands, creators and influencers can monetize their base of fans and followers across social media channels. The Company is headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and operates creator studios in Los Alamitos, California and Philadelphia, PA.

