Unrivaled Brands’ Retail Dispensary, People’s OC, Places in Top 3 “Best of Cannabis Retailers” in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: UNRV) (“Unrivaled,” “Unrivaled Brands,” or the “Company”), a cannabis company with operations throughout California, announced today that their megastore, People’s OC – soon to be renamed, Blüm OC – has taken 2nd place for all cannabis dispensaries in Orange County, in the coveted readers’ choice poll “Best of Orange County 2023” from the Orange County Register.



“We are honored to be a top winner in the people’s choice for best dispensary,” said Tracy McCourt, Unrivaled’s Chief Revenue Officer. “We take great pride in providing the best selection of fresh, curated, and quality cannabis products to the community. We also know that our staff provides the truly premiere customer experience in cannabis today, combining unequivocal service and product knowledge to ensure customers always leave and return happy,” she continued.

“With so many cannabis retailers to choose from in the Orange County area today, we are very pleased that the community continues to see People’s OC as such an exceptional destination,” said Colin Murphy, General Manager of People’s OC. “This honorable achievement validates what we ourselves have always strived for. While our name will soon be changing to Blüm OC, our culture and commitment to our customers will remain the same,” he added.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands is a company focused on the cannabis sector with operations in California. Unrivaled Brands operates four dispensaries and direct-to-consumer delivery, a cultivation facility, and several leading company-owned brands. Korova, an Unrivaled Brand, is known for its high potency products across multiple product categories, including the legendary 1000 mg THC Black Bar.

For more info, please visit: https://unrivaledbrands.com .

