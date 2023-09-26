Healthier Choices Management Corp Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit against R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company over Vuse Product Involving HCMC Patent Not Previously Litigated

HOLLYWOOD, FL, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTC Pink: HCMC) announced that it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company (”RJR”) in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina in connection with HCMC’s assertions that RJR’s Vuse electronic cigarette infringes one of HCMC’s patents.



Vuse is owned and distributed by RJR, whose ultimate parent company is British American Tobacco (BAT), one of the largest tobacco companies in the world.

Jeff Holman, CEO of HCMC had this to say, “We are pleased to be continuing our efforts to police our patent rights through the court system against potential infringers.”

Mr. Holman continued, “This case against R.J. Reynolds involves a patent that we have not previously enforced in the courts.”

Mr. Holman concluded, “In contrast to the previously filed lawsuit against Philip Morris for their IQOS device, which was relatively new to the U.S. market at the time of filing of the lawsuit, and is still pending, the Vuse device reportedly has the largest share of electronic cigarette sales in the United States, overtaking Juul in the first quarter of this year, according to Nielsen reports on convenience store sales on tobacco products.”

About Healthier Choices Management Corp.

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (www.hcmc1.com) is a holding company focused on providing consumers with healthier daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary HCMC Intellectual Property Holdings, LLC, HCMC manages and intends to expand its intellectual property portfolio. Additionally, HCMC markets its patented Q-Unit™ and Q-Cup® technology. Information on these products and the technology is available on the Company’s website at www.theQcup.com.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary Healthy Choice Wellness Corp., HCMC operates:

Ada’s Natural Market, a natural and organic grocery store offering fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins, and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products, and natural household items (www.Adasmarket.com)

Paradise Health & Nutrition’s three stores that likewise offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products, and natural household items, (www.ParadiseHealthDirect.com)

Mother Earth’s Storehouse, a two-store organic and health food and vitamin chain in New York’s Hudson Valley, has been in existence for over 40 years. (www.MotherEarthStorehouse.com)

Greens Natural Foods’ eight stores in New York and New Jersey, offering a selection of 100% organic produce and all-natural, non-GMO groceries & bulk foods; a wide selection of local products; an organic juice and smoothie bar; a fresh foods department, which offers fresh and healthy “grab & go” foods; a full selection of vitamins & supplements; as well as health and beauty products (www.greensnaturalfoods.com)

Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Healthy Choice Wellness, LLC, HCWC operates through a licensing agreement for Healthy Choice Wellness Centers located at the Casbah Spa and Salon in Fort Lauderdale, FL,

This center offers multiple vitamin drip mixes and intramuscular shots for clients to choose from that are designed to help boost immunity, fight fatigue and stress, reduce inflammation, enhance weight loss, and efficiently deliver antioxidants and anti-aging mixes. Additionally, there are IV vitamin mixes and shots for health, beauty, and re-hydration. (www.HealthyChoiceWellness.com)

Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Healthy U Wholesale, HCWC sells vitamins and supplements, as well as health, beauty, and personal care products on its website www.TheVitaminStore.com.

Forward Looking Statements.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of that term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). Additional written or oral forward-looking statements may be made by HCWC and HCMC from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or otherwise. Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are based on management’s estimates, assumptions and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. Neither HCWC nor HCMC assumes any obligation to update these statements. Forward looking statements may include, but are not limited to, projections or estimates of revenue, income, or loss, exit costs, cash flow needs and capital expenditures, statements regarding future operations, expansion or restructuring plans, including our recent exit from, and winding down of our wholesale distribution operations. In addition, when used in this release, the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” and “plans” and variations thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements.

Factors that may affect our future results of operations and financial condition include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in demand for our products, the introduction of new products, our ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of our liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time-to-time in our filings with the SEC.

Contact Information: