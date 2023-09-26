Vice Health and Wellness Using AI to Change the Way We Lose Weight and Manage Addiction

NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vice Health and Wellness Inc. (Vice) (CSE: VICE) (OTC Pink: VICFF) is embracing artificial intelligence (AI) and cutting-edge nutraceutical technology to strategically position itself to become a global leader in the health and wellness industry. More specifically, Vice is developing an AI-driven proprietary platform that will act as a “companion” to provide users with the necessary tools for a more personalized, sustainable, and supported weight loss and obesity management experience.

Additionally, the company further solidified its commitment in both the weight loss and obesity sectors by entering a collaborative R&D partnership with Biologic PharmaMedical to research the development of weight loss and obesity-focused products.

Today, we will focus on the company’s signature platform technology, “Vice Versa AI,” an application (app) that can fundamentally change the way we lose weight and manage addiction. And they’ll do it by going beyond the “cookie cutter” diets and programs that mostly end in failure, and instead, deliver a “customized-for-you” approach. The AI software will support users with advanced AI algorithms, intelligent notifications, balanced diet and nutrition tracking, exercise monitoring, and it will fully track an individual’s progress, which the company says will encourage better habits and prioritize the overall well-being of its users.

The company’s executives are confident that Vice’s companion application can redefine weight loss and addiction management. Just last week the company reiterated its conviction in Vice Versa AI by stating Vice is nearing a pivotal moment in the evolution of healthcare management, and the application is designed to enhance personalized strategies for weight and addiction management, which will provide an unparalleled level of tailored support for users.

So, what is Vice Versa AI? First and foremost, the company touts the technology as an AI-based app that has a user-friendly interface, seamless integration with Android and iOS platforms, and an AI-driven recommendation system that forms the heart of the application. And Vice Versa AI is an important technology for the industry because mainstream weight loss programs are created for a general demographic rather than specific individuals, Vice’s AI app aims to change all of that by specifically using its artificial intelligence software component to cater to each individual user with a weight loss program explicitly tailored to that person.

Losing weight begins with choosing which program is best for you and your body, and because there is no one-size-fits-all diet or weight loss program, AI-based technology like Vice Versa AI will be the future of weight loss. Vice’s AI will use machine intelligence to collect data about a user’s behaviors and patterns linked to weight management and addictive tendencies to develop a personalized plan, which statistically leads to more success. Personalized plans work because people stick to them longer as they see the benefits from a sustained adherence to the program.

Vice plans to use its AI-based app to (i) aid in weight loss and target obesity, (ii) gain effective insights to benefit the user with a data driven approach, (iii) anonymize and secure each users data, safeguard their identities, and protect all sensitive information, (iv) empower conversations with integrated GPT so users can solicit advice, receive tailored feedback, and maintain motivation through conversational and user-centric interactions, and (v) offer continuous learning and real-time guidance, which provides up-to-date, evidence-backed counsel and assistance to users. The app will also offer real-time prompts and a feedback function that gives users gentle reminders, which help maintain enthusiasm and allow users to focus on their wellness goals.

The benefit of a powerful AI-driven companion app to the company’s shareholders is that weight loss, obesity, and addiction are all sectors of the health and wellness industry that are growing exponentially, creating a solution for these conditions is vital to improved health, and these are some of the most lucrative health and wellness markets globally.

Over the next five years, the global weight loss and weight management market is expected to explode, according to market research, business intelligence, and consulting firm, Market Data Forecast (MDF). In its latest research, MDF says in 2023, the global weight loss and weight management market is valued at more than $270 billion, and that number will balloon to more than $432 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the 5-year period.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the obese population has doubled since 1980, and by 2014, about 13% of the world’s population was obese. That number has only continued to grow. The WHO says that obesity is currently growing at epidemic proportions with over 4 million deaths annually due to the complications arising because of excessive weight.

Given these numbers, Vice’s potential customer base is seemingly unending, and with the dismal outlook from the WHO on obesity alone, it’s easy to see why the size of the weight loss and weight management market is just years away from becoming a half a trillion-dollar market—a market that Vice Health and Wellness expects to grow a substantial footprint in with powerful and effective AI solutions.

To learn more about Vice Health and Wellness Inc. visit https:// vice.health .

About Vice Health and Wellness Inc.

Vice Health and Wellness is dedicated to fostering healthier lifestyle choices by offering a diverse range of products that empower consumers to enhance their mental and physical well-being. As an ever-growing community of like-minded individuals and organizations, the company believes in the power of collective small steps leading to remarkable transformations. Vice’s product line features low-sugar, plant-based gummy products, and Vice is actively spearheading innovations in alignment with emerging trends in the health and wellness sector. By prioritizing weight loss and harnessing the potential of AI-powered health and wellness applications, which leverage state-of-the-art artificial intelligence algorithms, Vice aims to provide individuals with unparalleled advice, personalized recommendations, unwavering support, and transformative solutions on their journey to ultimate well-being. The company’s exceptional applications intend to offer a multitude of treatment benefits, empowering users to embark on a transformative path toward optimal health.

About Stock Market Media Group

Stock Market Media Group is a news and media content development IR/PR firm offering a platform for corporate stories to unfold in the media with feature news articles, press releases, research reports, corporate videos, and radio-style CEO interviews. Your story, our words!

This article was written based on publicly available information. Stock Market Media Group may, from time to time, include our own opinions about the companies, their business, markets and opportunities in our articles. Any opinions we may offer about any of the companies we write about are solely our own and are made in reliance upon our rights under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and are provided solely for the general opinionated discussion of our readers. Our opinions should not be considered to be complete, precise, accurate, or current investment advice, or construed or interpreted as research. Any investment decisions you may make concerning any of the securities we write about are solely your responsibility based on your own due diligence. Our publications are provided only as an informational aid, and as a starting point for doing additional independent research. We encourage you to invest carefully and read the investor information available at the web site of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov , where you can also find Vice’s filings and disclosures. We also recommend, as a general rule, that before investing in any securities, you consult with a professional financial planner or advisor, and you should conduct a complete and independent investigation before investing in any security after prudent consideration of all pertinent risks. We are not a registered broker, dealer, analyst, or advisor. We hold no investment licenses and may not sell, offer to sell, or offer to buy any security. Our publications about Vice Health and Wellness are not a recommendation to buy or sell a security.

Should Stock Market Media Group and its management own shares in the profiled company, they may benefit from any increase in the share price of the profiled companies and hold the right to sell the shares bought at any given time including shortly after the release of the company’s profile. Section 17(b) of the 1933 Securities and Exchange Act requires publishers who distribute information about publicly traded securities for compensation, to disclose who paid them, the amount, and the type of payment. Under the Securities Act of 1933, Section 17(b), Stock Market Media Group discloses that it was remunerated eight hundred dollars paid for by a third party via bank wire, to produce this content related to Vice Health and Wellness.

Stock Market Media Group and its management do not own any shares in Vice Health and Wellness and never accepts compensation in free-trading shares for its marketing services of the company being profiled, however third parties that have compensated Stock Market Media Group may hold free-trading shares of the company being profiled and could very well be selling, holding or buying shares of the company’s stock at the same time the content is being disseminated to potential investors; this should be viewed as a definite conflict of interest and as such, the reader should take this into consideration.

If Stock Market Media Group ever accepts compensation in the form of free trading shares of the company being profiled and decides to sell these shares into the public market at any time before, during, or after the release of the company’s profile, our disclaimer will be updated accordingly to reflect the current position of any free trading shares received as compensation for our services.