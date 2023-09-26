Megan Lueders Joins Sonatype as Chief Marketing Officer

Fulton, Md., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonatype, the trailblazer in software supply chain management, is pleased to announce the addition of Megan Lueders as Chief Marketing Officer. After two decades leading innovative marketing strategies at both public and private technology enterprises, Lueders will take the reins of global marketing at Sonatype to enhance market leadership, bolster brand recognition, foster customer engagement, and propel the company toward accelerated growth.



Lueders excels at implementing comprehensive go-to-market strategies for fast-growing high-tech and SaaS companies. Her most recent role as CMO at Silicon Labs contributed to significant revenue growth and established Silicon Labs as a pioneer in IoT. Lueders has held senior leadership and advisory positions for B2B firms including Zenoss, LifeSize and Verizon. Throughout her career, Lueders has built high-performing teams with expertise in brand strategy, growth marketing, revenue acceleration, product marketing, communications and operations.



"We are thrilled to welcome Megan as our new Chief Marketing Officer. Her extensive industry experience, impressive track record, and transformative approach to high-growth strategies makes Megan the perfect leader to steer our marketing initiatives as we embark on the next phase of our business,” stated Alex Berry, President of Sonatype. “Her dynamism and business acumen have made an impact on Sonatype already, and align seamlessly with our long-term objectives. We have complete confidence in Megan's ability to play a pivotal role in shaping Sonatype's future and further consolidating our position as a leader in software supply chain management."



"As global enterprises and governments recognize the importance of managing their software supply chain, the impact Sonatype has already had on the industry is undeniable. I’m thrilled to join a team that has built an incredible solution and is transforming the way organizations both innovate and secure software,” said Lueders. “The potential to amplify Sonatype’s marketing influence, both internally and externally, is immense. I look forward to working with this exceptionally talented and growing team to further empower our customers to innovate at an accelerated pace.”



About Sonatype

Sonatype is the software supply chain management company. Recognized by globally renowned analysts as a leader in the industry, Sonatype enables organizations to innovate faster in a highly competitive market. We allow engineers to develop software fearlessly and focus on building products that power businesses. Sonatype researchers have analyzed more than 120 million open source components – 40x more than its competitors – and the Sonatype platform has automatically blocked over 145,000 malicious components from entering developers’ code. Enabling high-quality, secure software helps organizations meet their business needs and those of their customers and partners. More than 2,000 organizations, including 70% of the Fortune 100 and 15 million software developers, rely on our tools and guidance to be ambitious, move fast and do it securely. To learn more about Sonatype, please visit www.sonatype.com .

