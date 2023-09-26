Taboola Announces Exclusive Multi-Year Expansion with Advance Local, Designed to Increase User Engagement and Monetization Opportunities

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, today announced a multi-year deal with Advance Local , a Taboola partner since 2015. Advance Local is dedicated to providing high quality, local journalism and reaches more than 52 million readers per month with its award-winning sites. These sites include NJ.com, AL.com, MLive.com, MassLive.com, Cleveland.com, Syracuse.com, PennLive.com, OregonLive.com, SILive.com, and LoneStarLive.com.



Under the agreement, Advance Local will utilize Taboola’s suite of products to grow its audience, optimize user engagement, and drive revenue. Advance Local will incorporate Taboola Feed , a seamlessly integrated feed that provides readers with personalized multi-format content recommendations for an engaging experience into Advance Local’s family of local news websites. In addition to Taboola Feed, Advance Local will implement Taboola in additional high-impact user touchpoints, such as mid-article and right rail placements. Taboola’s publisher solutions enable Advance Local to personalize its user experiences across each of these touchpoints, while optimizing content recommendations to drive user engagement.

Advance Local will also test additional Taboola offerings including Header Bidding , which allows publishers to drive improved monetization with their existing display ad units by tapping into unique native advertising demand from more than 15,000 direct advertisers.

Additionally, Advance Local’s NJ.com property has recently integrated Taboola Turnkey Commerce , a new offering that gives premium publishers the ability to easily and efficiently create trustworthy content that attracts shoppers and helps them make great purchase decisions.

“We’re pleased to sign a multi-year deal with Taboola as part of our ongoing strategy to continually raise the bar for local news coverage,” said Scott Lawrence, Sr. Director Programmatic Strategy at Advance Local. “Taboola has proven to be a great partner over the past eight years, and we appreciate their support in keeping our readers engaged with quality content while working to support local media companies with innovative business solutions. We’re excited about the road ahead, and welcome Taboola’s partnership in our mission to foster quality journalism.”

“I’m honored that Advance Local is trusting us long-term to grow their audiences, and this move into e-commerce is especially exciting as they continue to look for new ways to provide value to their readers,” said Adam Singolda, Founder and CEO at Taboola. “We’re looking forward to this continued partnership and helping Advance Local power their success in a holistic way.”

