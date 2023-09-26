Mayer Brown selects Intapp Workspaces to improve collaboration

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of cloud software for the global professional and financial services industry, today announced that global law firm Mayer Brown has selected Intapp Workspaces to modernize and improve collaboration. Intapp Workspaces will help manage the firm’s Microsoft Teams governance, workspace provisioning, matter lifecycle management, and client collaboration.



Intapp Workspaces extends the Microsoft Teams platform into a personalized matter-centric collaboration tool. It helps professionals better collaborate on complex legal matters using auto-provisioned workspaces, industry-specific templates, and streamlined lifecycle management tools. In addition, Intapp Workspaces will help support IT professionals by automating the creation and lifecycle management of dedicated and secure workspaces within Microsoft Teams for each matter.

“We’re excited to help Mayer Brown, one of the leading law firms in the world, achieve its strategic objectives around collaboration and usher in the next generation of work,” said Pat Archbold, General Manager, Collaboration & Content at Intapp.

