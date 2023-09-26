Holon Solutions and HealtHIE Nevada Team Up to Transform Human-Centric Care Delivery in Nevada

ALPHARETTA, Ga. and LAS VEGAS, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holon Solutions , the leading human-centric healthcare technology company, and HealtHIE Nevada , the nonprofit health information exchange (HIE) that provides electronic connection among Nevada physicians, hospitals, labs and other health care organizations, today announced a collaboration to radically improve open information sharing across the healthcare sector. This initiative will enable care teams to improve care coordination and quality, while providing them with operations and administrative relief – all leading to better patient outcomes.



As healthcare workers continue to be challenged with too many systems and difficult, legacy tools that keep patient data in silos, the two organizations pledge to break down these barriers so that important healthcare data can flow freely across the medical community. By democratizing data and giving care teams the right information at the right time, healthcare workers are relieved of the administrative burden that often comes with the job. This effort comes at a critical moment – Holon recently found that 77% of healthcare workers struggled with burnout this year , and workers’ #1 stressor was admin work.

To address this industry crisis, the new collaboration will offer healthcare teams:

Simpler transition of care management : Holon and HealtHIE Nevada’s technology assists in the exchange of health information among disparate healthcare providers. This exchange enables better coordination of care, particularly for patients with complex conditions that require multiple providers.

: Holon and HealtHIE Nevada’s technology assists in the exchange of health information among disparate healthcare providers. This exchange enables better coordination of care, particularly for patients with complex conditions that require multiple providers. Real-time in-workflow access to patient data : This capability is critical during emergencies when quick access to a patient's medical history can potentially save a life.

: This capability is critical during emergencies when quick access to a patient's medical history can potentially save a life. Prevention of healthcare disparities : Healthcare providers can help mitigate healthcare disparities by ensuring that the right patient information is available at the right time to all healthcare providers, irrespective of their location or affiliation.

: Healthcare providers can help mitigate healthcare disparities by ensuring that the right patient information is available at the right time to all healthcare providers, irrespective of their location or affiliation. Population health management : Through the aggregation and analysis of health data from a large population, this partnership will support public health officials in promoting health screenings and updating disease registries for better population health and disease prevention.

: Through the aggregation and analysis of health data from a large population, this partnership will support public health officials in promoting health screenings and updating disease registries for better population health and disease prevention. Reduction in visits and readmissions: HIE networks have been associated with a 50% reduction in rates of hospital readmission, 26% reduction in Emergency Department admissions, 35% reduction in repeat imaging procedures, and 10% lower 30-day readmission rates among Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. This leads to better patient outcomes, improved quality of life and reduced healthcare staff burnout.

HIE networks have been associated with a 50% reduction in rates of hospital readmission, 26% reduction in Emergency Department admissions, 35% reduction in repeat imaging procedures, and 10% lower 30-day readmission rates among Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. This leads to better patient outcomes, improved quality of life and reduced healthcare staff burnout. Significant cost savings: Nevada could save over $153M each year in health care costs when the HealtHIE Nevada network is fully utilized in healthcare workflows. This not only offers significant health benefits but also promises substantial economic savings for the state and patients alike.

“Holon was a natural partner to move the needle for making healthcare data more actionable,” said Michael Gagnon, Executive Director of HealtHIE Nevada. “Improving data integration will help healthcare workers derive the highest value out of their EHR systems, which makes their job easier and allows them to deliver the highest quality care for their patients. We’ve only scratched the surface of healthcare data sharing, and we’re thrilled to continue doing this work with Holon.”

“At Holon, it’s important that we give back to our healthcare heroes – administrative workers, physicians, nurses, and everyone that serves patients – who care for us all. Healthcare administration should be effortless and fully integrated into workflows so that care teams can focus on what matters most: the patient,” said Holon CEO Jon Zimmerman. “We’re teaming up with HealtHIE Nevada to make this mission a reality.”

By facilitating secure and efficient health information exchange, HealtHIE Nevada and Holon are helping pave the way for a truly integrated and cost-effective healthcare ecosystem. This will empower healthcare workers to have the information they need from anywhere, right at their fingertips, so they can continue to deliver the best possible care for others.

About Holon Solutions:

Healthcare should feel human. Holon is the leading human-centric healthcare technology company that provides relief to healthcare teams. Our intelligent platform is a place where healthcare administration becomes effortless, with personalized tools that eliminate complexity. Using patented sensor technology, we deliver key information at the point of care to help save time, improve health outcomes, and increase revenue, with robust analytics that demonstrate value for enterprises. For more information, please visit holonsolutions.com.

About HealtHIE Nevada:

HealtHIE Nevada is a private, nonprofit, community-based health information exchange dedicated to connecting healthcare organizations by managing real time, secure, and accurate exchange of clinical information. Certified by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, HealtHIE Nevada operates throughout the entire state, and is the only HIE open and available to the entire Nevada healthcare community. Ensuring data security and privacy, HealtHIE Nevada’s systems are accredited by HITRUST. To learn more, visit www.healthienevada.org, or follow HealtHIE Nevada on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

