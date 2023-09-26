CareCloud's RCM and EHR Solutions Named Best Medical Software for Large Practices by Business.com

SOMERSET, N.J., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced its technology-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) and electronic health record (EHR) solutions have been reviewed by Business.com and recognized as the "Best Medical Software for Large Practices."



The healthcare industry is continually evolving, and medical practices are faced with the challenge of finding the right software solutions to enhance both clinical and administrative operations. In a crowded market, finding the most suitable software can be daunting. Medical practices require software that simplifies workflows, from appointment scheduling to patient encounters, as well as supports post-encounter tasks such as claims generation and denial management. CareCloud's solutions have proven to strike a perfect balance between comprehensiveness and user-friendliness.

Business.com conducted extensive research and evaluations of numerous medical software solutions, considering various aspects and features. After careful consideration, CareCloud emerged as the top choice for large practices. The evaluation criteria included factors like ease of use, pricing, implementation, training, mobile app accessibility, medical billing services, and more.

CareCloud's RCM and EHR solutions impressed the Business.com team with their user-friendly interfaces and comprehensive functionalities. The cloud-based platform offers integrated capabilities for EHR, patient experience management, and revenue cycle management, catering to more than 70 medical specialties. One notable feature is CareCloud Charts, which simplifies patient management, includes e-prescription functionality, and provides a comprehensive health summary view for patients, including medications and immunizations. Additionally, CareCloud's ability to manage all or part of a practice's revenue cycle, offering flexibility in choosing a practice management system, set it apart from competitors.

Among the strengths that led to CareCloud's recognition were:

Comprehensive Technology-Enabled Revenue Cycle Management: CareCloud offers the flexibility to outsource some or all of a practice's revenue cycle, eliminating the need to commit to a specific practice management software.

CareCloud offers the flexibility to outsource some or all of a practice's revenue cycle, eliminating the need to commit to a specific practice management software. Flexible Implementation : CareCloud provides multiple implementation packages tailored to various budgets and needs, ensuring a smooth transition.

: CareCloud provides multiple implementation packages tailored to various budgets and needs, ensuring a smooth transition. User-Friendly Interface: The software's intuitive and organized interface simplifies the management of medical practices.

The software's intuitive and organized interface simplifies the management of medical practices. Patient Engagement Platform: CareCloud's patient engagement platform, Breeze, keeps patients connected to practices, streamlining check-in processes and reducing wait times.

CareCloud's patient engagement platform, Breeze, keeps patients connected to practices, streamlining check-in processes and reducing wait times. Advanced Reporting: CareCloud offers robust reporting capabilities, enabling practices to track performance and adhere to industry regulations effectively.





"As a pioneer in healthcare technology solutions, our mission has been to equip healthcare practices and health systems with the essential tools not only to meet their specific needs but also to empower them to flourish within the ever-evolving healthcare landscape," affirmed Steve Link, chief operating officer of CareCloud. "With an impressive first-time pass rate of 97%, we take pride in our commitment to excellence. The recognition of our solutions as the 'Top Pick for Flexible Medical Billing' will undoubtedly bolster our efforts to connect with more clients, foster growth and continuously enhance our marketability."

To learn more about CareCloud’s comprehensive suite of technology-enabled services and solutions, visit carecloud.com/solutions.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

