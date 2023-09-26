Wish Joins Forces with PUDO Inc. to Elevate Online Shopping Convenience for U.S. and Canada Shoppers

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish ) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, today announced a partnership agreement with North American parcel pick-up and drop-off counter Network, PUDO Inc. (CSE: PDO; OTCQB: PDPTF). The partnership will allow Wish consumers to click and collect parcels from more than 1,200 PUDOpoint counters across the U.S. and Canada.



The initiative aligns with Wish’s broader goal to improve the shopping experience by providing enhanced levels of convenience for its shoppers. The convenience is rooted in the assurance that packages will be delivered safely to nearby secure locations whenever shoppers are away from home or have delivery restrictions at their home. By the end of the year, Wish Local’s network of pick-up points will total 24,000 globally.

“Through our collaboration with PUDO Inc., we're enhancing the shopping experience for our customers,” said Bill Zhang, VP of Global Logistics and China GM at Wish. “The partnership amplifies convenience by enabling hassle-free package retrieval from numerous locations. In parallel, it also opens up new avenues for independent retailers to drive increased foot traffic and revenue streams generated by package collections.”

“Our continued commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction is driving us to expand Wish Local's pick-up network to 24,000 points globally by year-end,” concluded Mr. Zhang.

At checkout, Wish customers will be presented with several local pick-up options where they can collect their item. Customers can choose PUDO outlets from the list of pick-up options. PUDO has hundreds of locations covering every major market in the United States and Canada.

Elliott Etheredge, Chief Executive Officer at PUDO Inc. commented: “The partnership with Wish allows us to help Wish enhance the experience they provide to their customers. Ease and convenience are paramount for a positive shopper relationship and we are happy the PUDO network will provide this to Wish’s customers. We are also excited at the ability to work with existing Wish locations to expand the PUDOpoint returns network and further increase our network scope across the U.S. and Canada.”

Earlier this year, Wish introduced flat rate shipping to customers in its major markets. The flat rate shipping fee is applied to all eligible items1 over $10, at no additional cost to merchants.

About Wish

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wish is one of the largest and fastest growing global ecommerce platforms, connecting millions of value-conscious consumers in over 60 countries to thousands of merchants around the world. Wish combines technology and data science capabilities and an innovative discovery-based mobile shopping experience to create a highly-visual, entertaining, and personalized shopping experience for its users. For more information about the company or to download the Wish mobile app, visit Wish mobile app , visit www.wish.com or follow @Wish on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok or @WishShopping on Twitter and YouTube .

About PUDO Inc.

PUDO Inc. is North America’s only independent parcel pick-up and drop-off counter network. PUDO has created a Network of more than 1,200 storefront partners known as PUDOpoint Counters, strategically located very near to where people live, work and play. PUDO partners with retailers and logistics providers to offer a last-mile pick-up and returns network for ecommerce shoppers that reduces cost, increases convenience , and provides package security to the last-mile of package logistics. Visit: www.pudopoint.com.



1 Eligible products are those that are shipped from merchants in China who use our A+ logistics network. All non-eligible items will continue to incur their own, separate shipping fees.