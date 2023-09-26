NGLmitú Opens New Sprawling Studio Space, mitúStudios, in the Heart of East Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGLmitú, the number one digital media and entertainment company for U.S. Latinos, continues its unprecedented rise with the launch of mitúStudios, a 14,000 square foot creative space serving as the principal production facility for mitú content, culturally connecting advertisers, and Latino creators and filmmakers. At the same time, NGLmitú has doubled down on its investment in content, developing new seasons of its hit shows Girl, Let Me Tell You and 3G’s, as well as commissioning additional new programs.



Located in Lincoln Heights, Calif., the studio offers five permanent and three semi-permanent sets, plus a full suite of production equipment and services. The new facility exemplifies the company’s commitment to amplifying all Latino generations, stories and voices with a multi-purpose focus on creativity, collaboration, and community. It also provides expanded production capacity building on the April 2023 announcement of mitúTV, and serves as the production home of NGLmitú’s brand-funded content with trusted household names like Stella Rosa®, Emergen-C, and others.

“Year over year, demand for Latino voices and visions is skyrocketing, both from consumers and advertisers, and the debut of our studio is part of our continued commitment to be the leader in this space, as the #1 ranked outlet in America,” said Chief Revenue Officer Joe Bernard. “Now, we’re expanding the services we can provide to our advertising partners like Stella Rosa and Haleon, while also leveraging our capacity to create more content for consumers. NGLmitú’s combined power and market leadership is up by double digits this year and will continue to grow with the addition of this studio.”

In addition to opening the studio, mitúStudios is capitalizing on the success of its hit shows Girl, Let Me Tell You and 3G’s by ordering new seasons and commissioning new shows to be filmed in its studio space.

“Our mission is to further propel mitú as the voice of current and future U.S. Latinos,” said Vanessa Vigil, Chief Brand Officer, NGLmitú. “Having a creative studio in the heart of our community is the physical manifestation of our commitment to authentic representation and Latino storytelling. Our founder John Leguizamo has long been a champion for this community, and now we’re taking it to the next level with a studio by and for Latinos. These programs have resonated with audiences, and we’re excited to bring even more of them to our fans, along with new programming. ”

Since its debut in May, Girl, Let Me Tell You has had more than 6 million viewers, and featured guests such as Comedian Aida Rodriguez, Sasha Calle (The Flash), Julissa Calderon (Gentefied), Dulce Candy (Instagram), and Julissa Bermudez (BET). 3G’s has experienced similar success, with over 11 million viewers since May, with episodes featuring Frankie Quiñones (This Fool on Hulu), Oscar Miranda (TikTok), Clayton Thomas (Comedian), Elio Morillo (Space Engineer), Concrete (Rapper/Comedian), Marcella Arguello (Comedian), and Jade Catta-Preta (Hotties on Hulu).

“This isn’t just about fostering new creators and outreach to Hollywood,” Vigil added. “This is about empowering the next generation of Latin voices, while also building stronger bridges to the established Hollywood community. Latino engagement cannot be seen as a ‘plus factor,’ but instead as an essential part of any content creation and promotional strategy. Latinos are not “another” audience. They are the audience.”

With more than two decades experience serving and redefining the U.S. Hispanic market, NGLmitú is among the top 20 of all media companies reaching Latinos through video. The studio is a mecca of creativity, including original series for mit​​úTV, an English and Bilingual 24-hour channel aimed at filling a void in Hispanic TV programming. The service hosts more than 120 hours of original Latino-led programming including mitú originals 3G’s, Girl, Let Me Tell You, and Spill the Chisme, with additional shows to launch this fall built on the content insights from mitú’s hyper-engaged social community.

Representing $2.5 trillion in buying power, engaging the Hispanic market is a necessity for many advertisers. To meet this demand, NGLmitú leverages deep cultural insights to develop branded content that caters to the nuances of today's Latino consumer, one that lives at the intersection of being both 100 percent American and 100 percent Latino.

The now-opened mitúStudios serves as the home of NGLmitú's creative collaborations with a multitude of brands and creators. Some recent and soon-to-launch prominent examples include:

Highlighting Stella Rosa® Wines as the ultimate summer drink, Hispanic Kitchen and FIERCE curated the "Summer Grill and Chill" campaign featuring original recipes made with the Hispanic Kitchen flare. The campaign included lifestyle content that emphasized the brand's diverse consumer and encouraged celebrating with Stella Rosa® Wines.

Partnering with Maffio and Leli Hernandez to create an original beat and song sampling new Emergen-C Crystals, which was brought to life via a stylized performance.

In addition to hosting press junkets with esteemed Latino actors and musicians such as Sasha Calle, Xolo Maridueña, Mariah Angelique, and La Dame Blanche, the studio also hosts community and industry events such as FIERCE x Legalmiga Legal Workshop for Small Business Owners, which helped educate Latina small business owners on navigating legal choices and best practices.

Embracing its commitment to amplifying Latino storytelling and creativity, mitúStudios now invites Latino creators and filmmakers to collaborate at the dynamic space to help bring their ideas and stories to screens, particularly on mitúTV. For more Information about services, rates and more, please contact mitustudios@nglmitu.com.

NGLmitú is the leading media and entertainment company for reaching US Latinos. Its top ComScore rated digital network reaches over 30 million viewers, ranking in the top 20 of all media companies delivering US Hispanics in digital. Consumer-facing brands we are mitú, Somos mitú, FIERCE, crema, and Hispanic Kitchen reach over 50 million consumers monthly. NGLmitú serves the majority segment of Latinos who are English-first and digital-first with culturally relevant content that appeals to the largest cultural audience of today and tomorrow across owned and operated channels, social and mitu.tv. NGLmitú is a division of GoDigital Media Group, a multinational conglomerate founded in 2006 by Jason Peterson, with a mission to connect consumers to joy through content, community, and commerce. For more information, visit nglmitu.com.

