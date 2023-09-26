New Solera HALO™ Omni-Condition Management Platform Transforms Benefit Management with Integration of Solera-Curated and Existing Customer-Contracted Point Solutions

PHOENIX, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera Health , the premier digital health company connecting people seamlessly and easily to solutions that work, today announced the launch of their HALO Platform, a next generation omni-condition management solution. The enhanced platform represents the next step in the company’s evolution – for the first time, creating a seamless and highly flexible method for payers and employers to add and categorize their own contracted solutions to Solera’s platform and curated point solution network.



Building upon Solera’s legacy of creating accountable networks of digital and community-based health solutions for chronic conditions, including digestive health, mental health, MSK, and cardiometabolic conditions, the company now offers a fully integrated platform enabling management of all Solera and non-Solera point solutions for benefits managers and carriers through single integration, streamlined reporting and consolidated operations. The HALO platform enables eligible consumers to access all relevant benefits programs and health offerings via a unified, flexible user interface, expertly guiding them to their personal, best-fit solutions.

Payers and employers lack the time, resources, and objective reporting to manage and compare dozens of contracted point solutions – resulting in point solution fatigue and a one-size-fits all approach that lacks vendor accountability and increases healthcare spend. The HALO Platform simplifies management of those solutions and simultaneously allows access to Solera’s comprehensive condition networks with no additional technology lift, driving proven cost savings through performance-based payments and by matching to the individual’s clinical severity and behavioral preferences via proprietary Clinical AI. The platform’s single contract and integration eliminates the chaos and expense of managing point solutions individually, and HALO’s unified reporting dashboard quickly and easily assesses the effectiveness of all programs, side-by-side.

“This represents the next stage of accountable care in the digital health space. Employers and payers have begun questioning the efficacy and cost of digital solutions. But the answer isn’t to throw the baby out with the bathwater,” said Mary Langowski, CEO at Solera Health. “HALO addresses these challenges head-on - democratizing data for transparency and accountability, so we can not only create more opportunity for innovation in the industry, but also meaningfully and cost-effectively improve consumer health.”





Solera HALO Features and Benefits

With the Solera HALO Platform, payers and employers can deliver seamless access to best-fit interventions matched to preference and acuity level, while benefitting their bottom line.

Simplified benefits management: With its integrated network of benefits programs, HALO addresses point solution fatigue and lack of accountability, eliminating the need to manage a myriad of disparate point solutions. Instead, managers can bring their own uniquely contracted digital health solutions alongside Solera’s curated network, organize relevant condition specific resources for members, and personalize health solutions offered to members so that they are presented with what’s clinically relevant to the individual.

Consolidating reporting: The platform's reporting suite brings clarity to today's fragmented reporting landscape. Comprehensive, insightful reporting tools empower benefits managers to make more informed decisions—no more struggling to defend the performance of various point solutions or demonstrate value to CFOs – representing both Solera network and payer-contracted digital health solutions.

Better online experiences for consumers: By consolidating multiple entry points for consumers into a single, user-friendly interface, the Solera HALO Platform makes it clear what benefits are available and how they can be accessed. The platform presents consumers with their appropriate set of point solutions and enables them to better understand which might be right for them—creating a superior digital experience and better engagement in clinically effective programs.

Proven engagement & clinical outcomes: Solera HALO builds on the success of nearly a decade of consistent, above-market engagement performance, and – partially due to best-fit solution matching – optimizes clinical outcomes, aligning acuity with solution design.

The Solera HALO Platform is available for contract now. To learn more, visit soleranetwork.com .



About Solera Health

Solera is changing lives by guiding people to better health solutions that work. The Solera HALO™ value-based technology platform enables successful interventions that address the most prevalent and costly chronic conditions. Solera matches consumers to their best-fit solution within carefully curated networks of digital and community-based point solutions, and drives superior engagement and outcomes by managing performance. Solera’s technology platform serves payers and employers by streamlining, integrating, and creating accountability in the point solution ecosystem. For more information, visit www.soleranetwork.com .

