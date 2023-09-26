vFunction Introduces First Architectural Observability Product for Continuous Application Modernization

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vFunction , the continuous modernization platform, today introduces a new product, Architectural Observability Manager (AO), the first application modernization solution to continuously manage and remediate architectural technical debt. Manifested by slow engineering velocity, diminished innovation, and limited scalability, architectural technical debt is a result of the accumulation of architectural decisions and implementations over time that has led to high software complexity, cost, and numerous business disasters.



vFunction AO is the first application modernization solution to baseline, monitor, detect, and identify critical application architecture events throughout the software development lifecycle and generate a list of prescriptive modernization “to do” tasks to fix these architectural issues.

“Until now, architects lacked the tools to track architectural drift and help their organizations to successfully measure, monitor, and fix technical debt,” said Moti Rafalin, CEO of vFunction. “Architectural meltdowns and technical debt disasters have become all too commonplace – technology leaders must move to a continuous modernization culture where software architects, developers, and engineering leaders are armed with architectural observability tools to find and fix these problems.”

According to the 2023 Gartner research report , Measure and Monitor Technical Debt With 5 Types of Tools, “by 2026, 80% of technical debt will be architectural technical debt.”1

vFunction Architectural Observability Manager enables organizations to address architectural technical debt by empowering architects with detailed visibility and context into an existing application’s architecture. This enables them to profile and baseline how an application is architected, identify domains and cross-domain pollution, and collect observable dynamic operational and static data.

With vFunction AO, architects can proactively fix issues, set baselines, detect drift, identify significant architectural events, and resolve architectural anomalies. This enables architects to catch and fix drift and debt issues early and often while tracking technical debt posture across their application estate.

vFunction Architectural Observability Manager, using AI and prescriptive analytics, empowers software architects to:

Baseline, monitor, and alert on architectural drift issues such as the detection of new services, new common classes found, service exclusivity changes, new dead code uncovered, new high debt classes identified and more.

Prioritize and act on detailed modernization tasks from a list of prescriptive AO-generated “to do” items that pinpoint what to fix and where to fix it.

Browse and share architectural and code fixes with Agile team members, engineers, and peers with textual Generative AI content.

Refactor into new microservices when ready with vFunction Refactoring Engine Add-on Module which automates the extraction of AO-identified domains into microservices.

“A major catalyst for addressing technical debt is cloud migration; organizations are looking for more agility, more innovation, more cost control, and more scalability by modernizing their applications, and not just migrating them,” said Rafalin.

Sign up for a webinar to learn how the new Architectural Observability Manager (AO) empowers software architects to manage, find, and fix architectural technical debt. The webinar will include a detailed demo and roadmap and will cover how to baseline, monitor, detect, and identify critical application architecture events throughout the software development lifecycle and generate a list of prescriptive modernization “to do” tasks to fix these architectural issues. The webinar will take place on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. CT.

About vFunction

vFunction is the first and only AI-driven continuous modernization platform for architects that provides architectural observability and automation to manage technical debt and enable iterative application modernization, from basic refactoring to full rewriting and microservices extraction. Architectural observability helps organizations continuously address architectural technical debt, restoring business velocity and optimizing the benefits of the cloud. With vFunction, leading companies around the world are leveraging architectural observability and automation to transform their application estates. vFunction is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, with offices in Israel. To learn more, visit www.vfunction.com .

