The Fabletics and Khloé Kardashian Second Edit Celebrates the Bliss of Conquering Goals with New Fashion-Forward Pieces

Comprised of Sculpting Silhouettes and Contouring Sets in High-Shine Fabrics, The Collection is Inspired by Kardashian’s Personal Strength, Style, and Aesthetic



The 9-Piece Edit is Available for Purchase in Fabletics’ Stores Across the Globe and Online at Fabletics.com/Khloé Beginning Saturday, September 30

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabletics, the world’s most fashionable, high-performance active wear brand, announces the upcoming release of its second product partnership with entrepreneur, fitness lover and television star Khloé Kardashian. The latest nine-piece delivery is an expansion of “The Khloé Edit” and boasts a refined assortment of versatile, sculpted pieces meant for daily utility with an evolved color palette of high-shine and seasonal tones.

The collection emulates the tranquility of water and embodies Kardashian’s personal passion for conquering and celebrating goals that fuel more growth – both mentally and physically.

“Bringing this collection to life has been a dream, because moving my body is a way that I prioritize both my mental and physical health,” said Kardashian. “I know many people can relate and finding motivation is important; so, I wanted to partner with Fabletics to create a line that I love, for them, to help inspire more goals.”

Fusing fashion and athletic wear, this latest edit follows the first installment that launched earlier this month with nine desert-inspired technical pieces, designed and influenced by Khloé’s perseverance and her mindful ability to overcome tough obstacles. Still intricately designed with Fabletics’ best-selling fabrics, like Motion365+, the brand’s highest sweat fabric that’s cool to the touch and versatile for all activity, and SculptKnit, the brand’s contouring fabric, the second drop of The Khloé Edit continues to deliver on versatile, stylish options for every body.

“We are thrilled with the overwhelmingly positive response received from our first Edit with Khloé. She continues to be the ideal partner,” said Ginger Ressler, co-founder of Fabletics. “And now, we are continuing the excitement by launching a second Edit with more styles and unique colorways that we know our members want.”

From contouring sets that lift and support in high-shine fabrics, and sculpting silhouettes in new seasonal colors, each piece of the edit aims to evoke a sense of bliss and serenity. The new edit’s color palette has evolved from the previous desert-themed color story and now features a variety of seasonal and tranquil tones like Dark Moss, Merlot, Bone and Lazuli Blue. Additionally, there are several new colors, like Everpine Shine, Black Shine, and Soft Pine Shine, which have a sleek, iridescent sheen finish.

The second nine-piece edit includes:

Motion365+ Contour High-Waisted Legging , VIP MSRP $64.95, Non-Member MSRP $94.95 Available in: Lazuli Blue Shine, Merlot Shine, Dark Moss Shine, Black Shine

, VIP MSRP $64.95, Non-Member MSRP $94.95 Principal Motion365+ Low Impact Bra , VIP MSRP $39.95, Non-Member MSRP $49.95 Available in: Lazuli Blue Shine, Merlot Shine, Dark Moss Shine, Black Shine

, VIP MSRP $39.95, Non-Member MSRP $49.95 Anywhere Motion365+ Shine High-Waisted Legging , VIP MSRP $64.95, Non-Member MSRP $84.95 Available in: Merlot Shine, Black Shine, Dark Moss Shine, Soft Pink Shine

, VIP MSRP $64.95, Non-Member MSRP $84.95 Anywhere Shine Built-In Bra Tank , VIP MSRP $44.95, Non-Member MSRP $59.95 Available in: Merlot Shine, Black Shine, Dark Moss Shine, Soft Pink Shine

, VIP MSRP $44.95, Non-Member MSRP $59.95 Motion365+ Shine Jumpsuit , VIP MSRP $84.95, Non-Member MSRP $109.95 Available in: Black Shine, Merlot Shine

, VIP MSRP $84.95, Non-Member MSRP $109.95 All Weather Jacket , VIP MSRP $99.95, Non-Member MSRP $129.95 Available in: Dark Moss, Bone, Soft Pink Shine, Black, Everpine Shine

, VIP MSRP $99.95, Non-Member MSRP $129.95 Sculptknit Contour High-Waisted Legging , VIP MSRP $59.95, Non-Member MSRP $74.95 Available in: Dark Moss, Black, Merlot

, VIP MSRP $59.95, Non-Member MSRP $74.95 Sculptknit Contour Low Impact Sports Bra , VIP MSRP $44.95, Non-Member MSRP $59.95 Available in: Dark Moss, Black, Merlot

, VIP MSRP $44.95, Non-Member MSRP $59.95 Sculptknit Contour Long-Sleeve Crop Top , VIP MSRP $54.95, Non-Member MSRP $69.95 Available in: Dark Moss, Black, Merlot

, VIP MSRP $54.95, Non-Member MSRP $69.95

The first edit championed items like the Seamless Bra and Leggings set in I Love Blue/Golden Ray, and the Motion365+ Onesie in Black, that paired with the Cozy Fleece Cropped Hoodie in Terracotta.

For this newest release, the two signature sets are the Motion 365+ Contour High-Waisted Legging and Principal Motion365+ Bra in Black Shine, and the Anywhere Shine Built-In Bra Tank and Anywhere Motion365+ Shine High-Waisted Legging in Soft Pink Shine.

The entire edit is size-inclusive, with available sizes ranging from XXS to 4X, and prices will range from $39.95 to $129.95 USD. Fabletics x Khloé will be available in Fabletics physical stores across the globe and for purchase at www.Fabletics.com/Khloe starting Saturday, September 30, 2023.

About Fabletics

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in El Segundo, CA, Fabletics is the largest digitally native activewear brand in the world*. By fusing style-centric designs with high-performance technology, Fabletics is creating the world’s most fashionable, high-performance active lifestyle products at an accessible price. Driven by its innovative VIP membership program serving over 2 million loyal members and powered by analysis from its Fashion OS tech platform enabling deep customer understanding, Fabletics has evolved activewear beyond the gym into every walk of life, guided by its foundational belief that everyone and every body deserves to look and feel their best. See and shop Fabletics’ collections in the US, Canada, Europe and in person at the brand’s state-of-the-art retail stores in over 90 locations.

*Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Based on total global retail sales in the calendar year 2020 from custom research conducted in October 2021.

