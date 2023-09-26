Galley Equipment Market Soars to $9.1 Billion by 2028, Fueled by Booming Travel and Tourism Industry

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Galley Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global galley equipment market, which reached US$ 7.2 billion in 2022, is on a trajectory of substantial expansion. The report projects the market to attain US$ 9.1 billion by 2028, driven by a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Galley Equipment: Enhancing Travel and Comfort

Galley equipment encompasses a variety of kitchen appliances used on land, water, and air vehicles for cooking and food storage. These appliances, both non-electric and electric, include items such as serving pots, trays, racks, trolleys, trash compartments, food processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and washing machinery. Designed to be compact, robust, and space-efficient, galley equipment optimizes the utilization of available space while ensuring maximum efficiency.

Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Several prominent trends and drivers are contributing to the growth of the galley equipment market:

Travel and Tourism Industry: The burgeoning travel and tourism sector is a key driver, as increased travel activities necessitate efficient and comfortable galley equipment. Aircraft Sales: A significant uptick in the sales of modern aircraft and their widespread deployment globally is propelling market growth. Lightweight Equipment: The adoption of lightweight galley equipment in ships and aircraft is enhancing operational efficiency, passenger comfort, and convenience. Modular Galleys: Rising demand for modular galleys with innovative designs that offer customization options is further boosting market prospects. Urbanization: Rapid urbanization and expanding urban populations are driving the need for efficient transportation, including well-equipped vessels and aircraft. Research and Development: Extensive research and development activities within the aviation industry are contributing to technological advancements in galley equipment.

Key Market Segments

The report offers insights into key market segments:

Type:

Aviation Galleys

Ship Galleys

Aviation Galleys by Aircraft Type:

Single-aisle

Twin-aisle

Business General Aviation

Ship Galleys by Ship Type:

Surface Ships

Amphibious Ships

Passenger Vessels

Recreational Boats

Bulk Carriers

Fit:

Line Fit

Retro Fit

Application:

Aviation

Marine

Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the galley equipment market include Aerolux Limited, Air Cabin Engineering Inc., Aluminox S.A., B/E Aerospace Inc., Bucher Group, Diehl Stiftung & Co. Kg, Diethelm Keller Aviation Pte Ltd., Jamco Corporation, Jeitek, Kang Li Far East Pte Ltd., Loipart AB, Meili Marine USA, Zodiac Aerospace Ltd., and others.

Key Questions Addressed

The report addresses critical questions concerning the global galley equipment market:

Market Size: What is the current size of the global galley equipment market? Growth Rate: What is the projected growth rate for the market during 2023-2028? Key Drivers: What factors are driving the global galley equipment market? Impact of COVID-19: How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected the global galley equipment market? Market Segmentation: What is the market segmentation based on type, aircraft type, ship type, fit, and application? Regional Insights: Which regions are pivotal in the global galley equipment market? Key Players: Who are the key players and companies operating in the global galley equipment market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 148 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $9.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Global

