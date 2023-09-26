CheapOair Shares List of Sustainable Travel Destinations in Advance of World Tourism Day

New York, New York, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Tourism Day is celebrated on September 27th. The day was created in 1980 by the United Nations World Tourism Organization to raise global consciousness of the social, cultural, political and economic value of tourism worldwide, and recognize the millions of people around the globe who work in the travel and tourism sector. This year’s focus will be on tourism and green investments. According to the UNWTO, “In 2023 the international observance day for tourism will highlight the vital need to deliver investment for projects that work for People, by investment in education and skills; for the Planet, by investing in sustainable infrastructure and accelerating green transformation; and for Prosperity, by investing in innovation, technology and entrepreneurship.”

As part of CheapOair’s ongoing commitment to sustainable travel and tourism, Miles Away, the online travel agency’s blogsite, has published this list of tropical destinations that are protecting the environment.

Werner Kunz-Cho, CEO of Fareportal, the company behind online travel agencies CheapOair and OneTravel, comments “Fareportal has long recognized the critical importance of protecting our planet’s environment. Earlier this year we began providing our customers with the ability to plant trees to reduce the carbon footprint associated with their itinerary. Publishing articles on the topics of sustainable travel and eco-tourism is another way for our company to amplify messaging around sustainability and provide the traveling public with information that allows them to include environmental consciousness in their travel planning and decision-making process.”

According to Statista, 81% of travelers believe sustainable travel is important worldwide.

About CheapOair

CheapOair is an online travel agency that specializes in providing cheap flights and great last-minute flight deals for travelers worldwide. Consumers can book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or by live chat. Part of Fareportal’s family of travel brands, CheapOair bridges the gap between an online travel agency and a traditional agency with travel agents available worldwide to help find great deals on flights to global destinations on over 500 airlines, a million lodgings, and 100s of car rental companies. Follow CheapOair on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for travel inspiration and helpful travel tips.

About Fareportal

Fareportal is a travel technology company powering a next generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company-owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 500 airlines, a million lodgings, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair and OneTravel, Fareportal enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or by live chat. Fareportal provides its airline partners with access to a broad customer base that books high-yielding international and domestic flight, hotel, and other travel and add-on ancillaries.