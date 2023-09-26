Survey Finds a Surge of Database Migrations for High Performance Data-Intensive Applications

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScyllaDB, the database for data-intensive applications that require high throughput and predictable low latency, announced today the release of a new study entitled “Can Your Database Handle Your Data-Intensive Applications?”



The research – conducted by 451 Research, a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence – explored the challenges enterprises face in managing their data-intensive applications. It found that the top driver behind a recent surge in database migrations is the increased time and effort required to manage a database environment suitable for today’s data-intensive applications. Yet, 93% of enterprises overwhelmingly identify performance-related factors as the top indicator for a successful database change. This discrepancy led the researchers to the conclusion that the increased admin burden is a symptom of a larger performance issue.

“Compensating for a fundamentally slow database requires significant time and effort, particularly when more nodes or an external cache is added in an attempt to meet SLAs,” explained James Curtis, Senior Research Analyst for the Data, AI & Analytics Channel at 451 Research. “Attempts to address performance shortcomings end up bringing admin effort to a tipping point.”

Additional findings include:

47% of organizations with data-intensive applications have an in-progress database migration, 37% are actively planning a migration, and 13% of organizations recently completed a migration; only 4% are not considering a migration

The cloud service provider played a dominant role in 91% of organizations' database migration decisions

Having a “cloud-agnostic” database solution was a high priority for 77% of respondents



The complete report is available at https://lp.scylladb.com/data-intensive-apps-451-report-offer.

