Porsche receives top honor in new J.D. Power study

Atlanta, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J.D. Power, a global leader in customer insights, announced today that Porsche is ranked number one in the premium car category in the 2023 U.S. Automotive Brand Loyalty Study. This is the second consecutive year Porsche has received this honor. The study measures customer loyalty by analyzing whether an owner purchased the same brand after trading in their existing vehicle.

“Customer loyalty is of course, a team effort,” said Joe Lawrence, Executive Vice President and COO of Porsche Cars North America (PNCA). “From the assembly lines to our colleagues within our independently owned and operated Porsche Centers across America, we are grateful for their efforts as we provide our customers a world-class experience.”

Now in its fifth year, the study uses data from the Power Information Network to calculate whether an owner purchased the same brand after trading in an existing vehicle on a new vehicle. Customer loyalty is based on the percentage of vehicle owners who choose the same brand when trading in or purchasing their next vehicle, with only sales at new-vehicle franchised dealers qualifying. The study includes brand loyalty across five segments; premium car; premium SUV, mass market car mass market SUV and truck. The 2023 study calculations are based on transaction data from September 2022 through August 2023 and include all model years traded in.

