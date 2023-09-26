Global Mono Propylene Glycol Market is anticipated to reach US$ 6,473 million by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The mono propylene glycol market is expected to be worth US$ 3,974 million in 2023. By 2033, the market is expected to be worth US$ 6,473 million. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2033.



The global food and beverage sector is driving demand for mono propylene glycol for usage in food flavoring, food coloring, preservation of food, and other applications, hence influencing the mono propylene glycol market volume.

Monopropylene can be found in paints & varnishes, baths, and as a cooling fluid in autos. The growing usage of mono propylene glycol across a variety of end-use sectors, such as the chemical industry, pharmaceuticals, cosmetic goods, and others, is expected to drive the market.

Asia-Pacific, particularly China, is a major consumer and producer of mono propylene glycol. The growing industrialization and financial development of the region are driving up demand for mono propylene glycol.

Mono propylene glycol is an important component of automobile antifreeze and coolants, as it keeps the engine temperature stable. The need for mono propylene glycol in automobiles has expanded as the automotive sector grows, particularly in the electric vehicle (EV) segment.

Concerns about ecological sustainability have prompted the advancement of bio-based mono propylene glycol generated from natural resources such as corn, sugarcane, or soy. This tendency is consistent with the larger trend towards sustainable alternatives and lessens dependency on fossil fuels.

Key Takeaways

Between 2018 and 2022, the demand for mono propylene glycol increased at a 4.4% CAGR.

The United States is on track to surpass $480 million by 2033.

The mono propylene glycol market in China is expected to be worth US$ 500 million.

The mono propylene glycol market in the United Kingdom is expected to expand and reach US$ 480 million by 2033.

“The mono propylene glycol market is expected to increase steadily from 2023 to 2033, owing to a wide range of applications. Demand is expected to climb steadily, driven by increased application in the food, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and automotive industries. Because of environmental concerns, the use of bio-based mono propylene glycol may increase.” says FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers' focus has shifted towards emerging countries in recent years to meet rising demand for mono propylene glycol. Several major corporations are also focusing on collaborations, expanding manufacturing capacities, mergers and acquisitions, and increasing R&D spending.

In March 2022, Braskem and Sojitz Corporation partnered to develop and market bioMPG (monopropylene glycol).

Beginning in April 2022, MOL and HELM teamed up on the marketing of propylene glycols in Western Europe and global markets. The product line will include technical along with higher-value-added monopropylene glycol and dipropylene glycol grades.

Scope of Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Mono Propylene Glycol Market Estimated Size in 2023 US$ 3,974 million Projected Market Value in 2033 US$ 6,473 million Value-based CAGR from 2023 to 2033 5% Historical Data Available for 2018 to 2022 Market Analysis US$ Million for Value and Tons for Volume Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa Key Segments Covered Grade

Application

End Use

Source

Region Key Companies Profiled BASF SE

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Company

Huntsman Corporation

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Adeka Corporation AGC Inc.

Oleon NV

Repsol

Foodchem International Corporation

SKC Korea

Sadara Chemical Company

INEOS Group of Holdings S.A.





More Valuable Insights



Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global mono propylene glycol market presenting a historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics between 2023 and 2033.



The study reveals essential insights By Grade (Technical, Food, Pharmaceutical), Application (Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR), Polyester Fiber Production, Food Additive, Heat Transfer Fluid (Engine coolant, De-icing Fluids, Antifreeze Solutions), Pharmaceutical Solvents, Liquid Detergents, Paints & Coatings, Other Industrial), End Use (Chemicals, Cosmetics & personal care, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Others), Source (Synthetic, Bio-based), and Region.



About the Chemicals and Materials Division at Future Market Insights

The chemicals and materials team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Author

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Latest Research Reports on Chemicals & Materials: Navigating Industry Developments

Polyalkylene Glycol Market Size: By 2032, the polyalkylene glycol market is anticipated to reach US$ 594.6 billion, expanding at a high CAGR of 6.1%. The market size is worth US$ 328.94 billion in 2022.

Biobased Propylene Glycol Market Sales: The global biobased propylene glycol market is projected to have an average-paced CAGR of 4.40% during the forecast period.

Butyl Glycol Market Revenue: The growing application of butyl glycol as a coupling agent and solvent across household cleaning and industrial sectors is propelling the demand in the market.

1,3-Butylene Glycol Market Forecast: The growing production of PVC, coupled with the significant growth of polymer and plastic industries, is expected to in turn drive the demand for 1,3-butylene glycol over the forecast period.

Hexylene Glycol Market Demand: Hexylene glycol's demand is expected to grow owing to its increasing use in pharmaceuticals and household and personal care products.

