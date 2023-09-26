Global Mechanical Control Cables Market Size to Reach USD 16.52 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mechanical control cables market size was USD 10.30 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing flight travel and air traffic and need for military platforms, rising production of military aircraft and land vehicles and demand for weather-resistant wire materials, such as aluminum and copper, and rapid development of defense-related technologies are key factors driving market revenue growth.

Have a look on Free Demo Version @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2322

Mechanical control cables provide a push or pull action to enable mechanical functions. Mechanical cables are attached with connection pins, throttle arm, handles, forks, spring mounts, and eyes, to complete the mechanical control cables. Main advantages of mechanical control cables are accommodation of many electrical gadgets by control cables, non-interference by control wires, excellent corrosion resistance and robust wear resistance, increased longevity, high standard quality guarantee. This results in these cables supporting the automation processes used in many industrial processes, thus reducing the overall production cost of products due to decreased dependency on manpower. Hence, the labor cost is decreased and automation without cable breakage provides smooth functioning of various industrial processes. In addition, increasing partnerships between different companies is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market.

For instance, on 10 May 2022, Flexential, a leading provider of data center colocation, cloud, and connectivity announced its partnership with Angola Cables, a multinational Information and Communications Technology (ICT) solutions and network service provider operator to increase colocation and interconnection options for clients in the Southern and West African markets. The cooperation enabled users to have access to Angola's MONET cable provided via South Atlantic Cable System (SACS), a low-latency, high-capacity network.

Furthermore, aircraft use more wires and connections as a result of the increased usage of technology such as fly-by-wire, contemporary in-flight entertainment systems, and glass cockpits. However, lack of skilled technicians and stringent government regulations regarding certification requirements are key factors, which could restrain market revenue growth.

Click to Purchase this Report at an Exclusively Discounted Rate @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2322

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 10.30 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 4.9% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 16.52 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Platform, type, material, application, end- use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Triumph Group, AeroControlex, SILA Group, Tyler Madison, Inc., Bergen Cable Technology, Cablecraft, Wescon Controls, Grand Rapids Controls, LLC., and Elliott Manufacturing Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global mechanical control cables market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective mechanical control solutions. Some major players included in the global mechanical control cables market report are:

Crane Aerospace & Electronics

Triumph Group

AeroControlex

SILA Group

Tyler Madison, Inc.

Bergen Cable Technology

Cablecraft

Wescon Controls

Grand Rapids Controls, LLC.

Elliott Manufacturing

Strategic Development

On 7 March 2023, Triumph Group announced that Kopter, a Leonardo Company, had granted a development contract to its Actuation Products & Services division in France. The contract comprises the production of main and tail rotor control cables for the Kopter AW09 using TRIUMPH's industry-leading flexball cable architecture.

On 18 February 2021, TPC Wire & Cable, an Audax Private Equity portfolio company announced the acquisition of Integrated Cable Systems, Inc., an ISO 9001 certified supplier of specialty cables, harnesses, electro-mechanical assemblies, and industrial panels. Through this acquisition, the company will enhance its portfolio of specialized wire and cable solutions for high-reliability applications.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2322

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The galvanized steel segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global mechanical control cables market in 2022. This is due to increasing use of cables consisting of galvanized steel, which find applications in industrial and construction machinery, plant engineering, and air conditioning installations. The major advantage of galvanized steel that is it provides low cost-to-benefit, which is rising demand for mechanical cable assemblies for indoor applications such as lifting or counteracting large objects and hanging heavy signage. In addition, these cables are also safe in outdoor applications due to the zinc coating and provides high protection against corrosion.

The push-pull segment is expected to register steadily fast growth rate in the global mechanical control cables market during the forecast period. This is because push-pull cables offers advantages such as these are highly efficient and dependable at the smallest dimensions and substantial leverage effect productivity with minimum force due to its design,. This also includes the option for separate assembly to form endless types of attachments with various lay directions, structures, and materials using ropes, wires, or strands. The other benefits include longevity of materials used in the manufacturing of cables due to their capability to withstand adverse environmental and weather conditions, outer shell protection to inner wire material, and installation ready products with minimum installation time and minimum maintenance.

The wire material segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global mechanical control cables market during the forecast period. This is due to increasing initiatives by different companies to upgrade their existing product portfolios. For instance, on 10 March 2022, Igus announced the approval of UL Appliance Wiring Material (AWM) certification to their halogen-free TPE cables, thus making it the first cable producer to receive such a certification. These cables satisfied fire protection standards.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global mechanical control cables market in 2022. This is owing to the opening of different branches and offices and strategic initiatives by different companies especially in the U.S.. For instance, on 4 August 2021, Cable Manufacturing & Assembly, a Torque Capital Group portfolio business, announced that it has relaunched, introducing a new name and visual identity. The name change of this business to Cablecraft Motion Controls is the focal point of this rebranding. Through this merger of two venerable manufacturers of mechanical motion controls, a world leader in the development and production of designed motion controls was created.

Check Global Mechanical Control Cables Market Research Report in Detail @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mechanical-control-cables-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global mechanical control cables market on the basis of platform, type, material, application, end- use, and region:

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Aerial



Commercial

Business and General Aviation

Military Aviation

Land



Main Battle Tanks

Armored Fighting Vehicles

Light Tactical Vehicles

Marine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles

Amphibious Armored Vehicles

Marine



Aircraft Carriers

Amphibious Ships

Destroyers

Frigates

Submarines

Corvettes

Offshore Patrol Vessels

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Push- Pull Pull- Pull



Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Tungsten Stainless steel Galvanized steel Rubber



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Flight Control Engine Control Brake Control Auxiliary Control Landing Gears Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Commercial Defense Non-Aero Military

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Aircraft Gearbox Market , By Type (Actuation, Reduction, Tail Rotor, and Others), By Platform (Civil and Military), By Application (Engine and Airframe), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Airborne Satellite Communication System Market , By Platform (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)), By Component, By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Business Jets Market , By Aircraft Type (Light and Mid-Sized, Large), By Point of Sale (PoS) (Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Aftermarket), By End-Use (Private Users and Operators), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market , By Application (Environment Control System (ECS), Engine System, Electronic Pod Cooling, and Hydraulic Cooling), By Type, By Platform, By Sales Channel, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Aerospace Robotics Market , By Component (Sensors and Others), By Application (Welding and Others), By Technology (Traditional and Collaborative), and By Region Forecast to 2030

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights