Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Size Worth USD 1.8 Billion in Revenues by 2029: Report from TMR

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - TMR predicts hydrolyzed collagen to expand at a CAGR of 8% between 2019 and 2029. A recent market study estimates that hydrolyzed collagen will reach US$ 1.8 billion dollars by 2029 .



As consumers became more health conscious, they sought products that would help them stay healthy and fit. The benefits of collagen for skin, joints, and overall health have made it increasingly popular.

Researchers have recently found HC has positive properties when found in skin, scale, and bone. A peptide chain's molecular weight, solubility, and functional activity are primarily affected by the type and source of extraction. A variety of industries use HC, including food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, biomedical, and leather.

Collagen can also support lean muscle growth and help improve body composition better than other protein sources 6. A research study found that hydrolyzed collagen supplementation improved muscle strength6 and body composition.

Key Findings of the Market Report

A rising demand for hydrolyzed collagen in food and beverage industries is expected to fuel the market.

Based on the source, the demand for hydrolyzed collagen is expected to increase due to the presence of high levels of type I and type III collagen in Biovin collagen.

Based on form, skin and hair care tablets and capsule segments are expected to expand market share over the next few years.

Sales are expected to increase in the market as demand for B2C sales channels grows.

As the cosmetics and personal care industry grows, hydrolyzed collagen products are expected to increase in popularity.



Global Hydrolyzed Collagen Market: Growth Drivers

Health and wellness are becoming increasingly important to consumers worldwide. There are several health benefits associated with hydrolyzed collagen, including healthy joints, skin elasticity, and a strong hair shaft. Therefore, collagen supplements and products containing collagen are in increasing demand.

Many people attribute collagen's benefits to beauty and anti-aging. Cosmetics, dietary supplements, and functional foods contain it to combat ageing and improve skin health. In many regions, this trend has contributed to the growth of the collagen market.

The use of hydrolyzed collagen is widespread, including in protein bars, drinks, cosmetics, and more. As a result of its versatility, it has been adopted by a variety of industries, contributing to regional economic development. Through marketing and educational campaigns, information about the benefits of collagen has been disseminated, further fostering its demand. As consumers become more educated about collagen's health benefits, their awareness is increasing.

Since the advent of e-commerce platforms, consumers are now able to access collagen products from a variety of geographical regions. As a result, collagen supplements and products are now available worldwide. Companies investing in research and development are developing collagen products that cater to culture and dietary needs. Growth has been driven by this expansion of the market.

Hydrolyzed Collagen Market: Regional Landscape

Increasing consumer interest in health and wellness products, particularly dietary supplements and functional foods, has led to significant growth in the collagen market in the United States.

A long history of collagen use for beauty and health exists in countries like Japan and South Korea. Since collagen-based skincare products and dietary supplements have become popular in the Asia-Pacific region, the market has grown rapidly.

Functional foods and collagen supplements have also drawn increasing interest from European consumers. As collagen-infused products become more widely available, the market in Europe is growing.



Global Hydrolyzed Collagen Market: Key Players



Globally, several manufacturers dominate hydrolyzed collagen. Developing new products and acquiring companies are two ways to gain incremental market share. Hydrolyzed Collagen found that major manufacturers offer a range of options and features.

In August 2023, Gelpro Australia will adapt to self-care's changing expectations. A new market entry in the United States has also resulted in Gelpro expanding geographically. As Gelpro's customer base continues to grow, it finds ways to serve them with exceptional production standards, a full range of products, and an ever-expanding international footprint.

In September 2023, Sanara MedTech Inc., announced that it had acquired certain collagen product assets. As part of Sanara's strategy to own its hydrolyzed collagen products and trade secrets, the company acquired Applied Nutritionals, LLC, The Hymed Group Corporation, and Dr. George Petito.

Global Hydrolyzed Collagen Market: Segmentation



By Source

Bovine

Porcine

Marine

Chicken

By Form

Tablets & Capsules

Liquid

Powder



By Type

Type I

Type II

Type III

Other Types

By End Use

Food & Beverages

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Others



Sales Channel

B2B

B2C

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Oceania

Japan

Middle East & Africa



