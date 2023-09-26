Opaque Polymer Market is expected to reach US$ 4,978.3 billion 2029 with a CAGR of 9.8%-PMI

Covina, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How big is the Opaque Polymer Market?

Opaque Polymer Market accounted for US$ 1,951.6 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 4,978.3 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.8%.

Opaque polymers are specialized additives used in various industries, primarily in coatings, to impart opacity or opacity enhancement to products. These polymers are designed to improve the hiding power or coverage of coatings, paints, and inks, making them useful for applications where a solid, opaque appearance is desired.

The construction industry is a significant consumer of opaque polymers, using them in architectural coatings, paints, and construction materials. As construction activities continue to rise globally, the demand for Opaque Polymer Market is expected to increase. Opaque polymers are commonly used in architectural and decorative coatings to achieve matte finishes, improve hiding power, and enhance durability. The demand for aesthetically pleasing and long-lasting coatings is likely to drive growth.

In October 2021, Avient announced the launch of new bio-filled polymer grades at Fakuma 2021, the international trade show for plastics processing. This innovative product fills a market demand while bolstering the company's range of sustainable solutions.

Opaque polymers are used in automotive coatings to achieve solid colors and matte finishes. As the automotive industry evolves with trends such as electric vehicles and advanced coatings, the demand for specialized opaque polymers may rise. Consumer preferences for matte finishes and non-glossy appearances in paints, automotive coatings, and other products are expected to drive the adoption of opaque polymers.

Growth factors of the Opaque Polymer Market:

Increasing Demand in Paints and Coatings Industry:

Opaque polymers are commonly used in the paints and coatings industry to enhance opacity and whiteness. The growing construction and automotive sectors, coupled with the trend toward eco-friendly and high-performance coatings, have boosted the demand for opaque polymers.

Rising Construction Activities:

The construction industry is a major consumer of opaque polymers, particularly in the formulation of architectural paints and coatings. With increasing urbanization and infrastructure development projects, the demand for these materials has grown significantly.

Advancements in Formulation Technologies:

Opaque polymer manufacturers have been investing in research and development to improve the performance and versatility of their products. Innovations in formulation technologies have led to the development of more efficient and cost-effective opaque polymers, driving their adoption in various applications.

Attributes Details Opaque Polymer Market Value (2019) US$1,951.6Bn Opaque Polymer Market Projected Value (2029) US$4,978.3Bn Opaque Polymer Market CAGR (2019 – 2029) 9.8%

Geography:

North America - U.S., Canada

- U.S., Canada Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

- UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

- Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

- Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa

The prominent player operating in the global opaque polymer market includes,

The Dow Chemical Company

Arkema S.A.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Interpolymer Corporation

Organik Kimya San. Ve Tic. A.S.

Hankuck Latices Co. Ltd.

INDULOR Chemie GmbH

Visen Industries Ltd.

Questions by Opaque Polymer Market:

Which category dominates the market as of now? What are the primary drivers behind the market's growth? Who are the top players in the market? What is the Opaque Polymer Market size and growth rate in each specific geographic region or market segment? What are the risks and opportunities associated with market scope expansion? How might these trends impact the market's scope and direction?

