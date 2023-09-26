At 12.2% CAGR, Global Satellite Launch Vehicle Market Envisaged to Reach USD 46,708.29 Million By 2032: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Satellite Launch Vehicle Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Orbit (GEO, MEO, LEO, SSO); By Payload (0-150 kg, 150-1000 kg, Above 1000 kg); By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global satellite launch vehicle market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 15,210.00 Million in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 46,708.29 Million By 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 12.2% between 2023 and 2032.”

Satellite Launch Vehicle Market: Report Overview

Satellite launch vehicles are designed to place satellites in their targeted orbits. A rocket-powered launch carts a spacecraft above Earth's atmosphere into orbit around Earth or to some other destination in outer space. Unmanned space probes, crewed spacecraft, and satellites have all been launched using launch vehicles. Satellites are currently launched into orbit using large launch vehicles. These vehicles are capable of transporting payloads weighing thousands of kilograms, necessitating a large velocity change to reach orbit.

Moreover, the need for commercial and satellite networks and security application services has increased. As a result, there have been more satellite launches for various purposes, including scientific study, earth observation, military surveillance, communication, and navigation. This has expanded the demand for the satellite launch vehicle market.

Some of the Top Market Leaders Are:

ABL Space Systems

Arianespace

Astra Space, Inc.

Blue Origin

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC)

Firefly Aerospace Inc.

Interorbital Systems

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rocket Lab USA, Inc.

SpaceX

United Launch Alliance, LLC

Satellite Launch Vehicle Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 46,708.29 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 16,545.71 Million Expected CAGR Growth 12.2% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players ABL Space Systems, Arianespace, Astra Space, Inc., Blue Origin, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), Firefly Aerospace Inc., Interorbital Systems, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Rocket Lab USA, Inc., SpaceX, United Launch Alliance, LLC Segments Covered By Orbit, By Payload, By End-Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Increased demand for satellite-based services: As more private and public space missions and satellite-based services become popular, the market for satellite launch vehicles is expanding quickly. The environment of the business is changing as a result, opening up new options for satellite launch vehicle (SLV) launches.

Rising need for SLV launches: One of the primary drivers behind the growth is increasing demand for weather monitoring, broadcasting, and satellite-based services, including communication, Earth observation, scientific research, and navigation. More satellites are required as dependence on satellite connectivity for worldwide coverage, data transmission, and communication increases, which fuels demand for SLV launches.

Space activities commercialization: The satellite launch vehicle market growth has been further fueled by the commercialization of space operations. Small satellites may now afford to use space due to the growing popularity of small satellite launch vehicles and ride-sharing services, which also encourage innovation across many industries. This has caused the launch services sector to grow and change quickly.

Top Findings of the Report

The increased need for satellite launches for a variety of applications, including navigation, Earth observation, scientific research, and communication, has caused the satellite launch vehicle (SLV) market to become an increasingly significant part of the greater space economy.

The satellite launch vehicle market segmentation is primarily based on payload, orbit, region, and application.

North America dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2022.

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Advanced technologies: Small satellite constellations are in greater demand from the government, military, academia, business, and end users, which has led SLV makers to create increasingly sophisticated technology.

Appearance of private space companies: The emergence of private space organizations like Blue Origin, SpaceX, and Rocket Lab, which are revolutionizing the industry with new launch vehicles and affordable solutions, has also had an impact on the satellite launch vehicle market demand. These businesses are developing reusable rocket technology to lower launch expenses and boost launch frequency, opening up space to more people.

Segmental Analysis

The LEO Sector Holds the Largest Revenue Share

Low Earth Orbit (LEO) is an orbit that is normally between a few hundred and 2,000 kilometers above the surface of the Earth. LEO satellites typically finish their orbital journey around the planet in a matter of hours. It is frequently used for satellite operations such as scientific research, communication, Earth observation, and satellite constellations. Due to the adaptability and benefits that this orbit offers, sending satellites into LEO is a prevalent demand in the satellite launch vehicle market.

Moreover, satellites that operate in low earth orbit (LEO) provide quicker communications and low-latency networking and are simple to deploy. Also, both public and private institutions are spending money on LEO satellite deployment.

The Communication Sector is Anticipated to Grow Fastest

The placement of communication satellites into orbit depends heavily on satellite launch vehicles. These platforms are made to transport satellites into the proper orbits, where they may offer a range of communication services like television transmission, telecommunication, and internet connectivity. Geostationary transfer orbit (GTO), medium earth orbit (MEO), low earth orbit (LEO), and small satellite launch vehicle (SLV) are a few of the SLV types that are used to launch communication satellites. Radio networking, television, telemedicine, telecommunications, and tele-education are some of the major uses of communication satellites.

Geographical Overview

North America: The satellite launch vehicle market in North America has been experiencing major growth due to the region's dominant key player in the industry with the involvement of government agencies like commercial space companies and NASA, such as United Launch Alliance (ULA), SpaceX, and Blue Origin. Furthermore, well-established infrastructure, technological advancements, and high government spending in the space sector collectively accelerate the market in this region.

Asia Pacific: Due to the growing need for satellites across numerous industries, including broadcasting, telecommunications, navigation, earth observation, and scientific research, the satellite business in the Asia Pacific area is expanding significantly. The fast economic expansion seen in most Asian countries has fueled this desire, creating a substantial market for satellite launches.

Browse the Detail Report “Satellite Launch Vehicle Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Orbit (GEO, MEO, LEO, SSO); By Payload (0-150 kg, 150-1000 kg, Above 1000 kg); By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/satellite-launch-vehicle-market

Recent Developments

India launched NVS-01, a second-generation navigation satellite, into geosynchronous transfer orbit in May 2023. The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) was used to launch the NVS-01 satellite, which is a component of the NavIC navigation system used in India.

The last GLONASS-M navigation satellite was successfully deployed into orbit by Russia in November 2022. A group of satellites known as GLONASS-M are part of the GLONASS constellation, which is used in Russia as an alternative to the Global Positioning System (GPS). Users can access global location, velocity, and timing data from the GLONASS-M satellites from anywhere in the world.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the satellite launch vehicle market report based on orbit, payload, end-use, and region:

By Orbit Outlook

GEO

MEO

LEO

SSO

By Payload Outlook

0-150 kg

150-1000 kg

Above 1000 kg

By Application Outlook

Communication

Earth Observation and Science

Navigation

Meteorology

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia, ROE)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea, ROAPAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

