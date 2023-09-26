Global Wood Coatings Industry Report 2023: Development of Plant-based and High-performance Products will Contribute to Market Growth in 5 to 7 Years

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wood Coatings Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study comprehensively covers various wood coating chemistries, including acrylics, polyurethanes, nitrocellulose, polyesters, epoxies, thermoplastics, polyamides, polyolefins, fluoropolymers, and epoxy-polyester hybrid formulations.

It explores their applications in wooden furniture, kitchen cabinetry, doors, windows, flooring, siding, and decking. Additionally, the report analyzes wood coatings in solvent-based, water-based, radiation-cured, and powder-coated forms.

The study provides insights into regional consumption and revenue estimates, offering a detailed breakdown by chemistry, formulation technology, region, and application location. It also evaluates the market shares of top wood coating manufacturers worldwide.

Wood coatings offer valuable functional benefits, such as enhanced durability, aesthetic appeal, UV and fire resistance, and ease of cleaning, which fuel demand. The global construction sector's growth, along with expansion in end-use industries, will further drive market expansion in the coming years.

Wood coating raw material suppliers are experiencing increased demand for specific customer needs, such as DIY compatibility, online ordering, and faster product delivery. To meet market demands, wood coating manufacturers should prioritize the development of sustainable chemistries, such as plant-based resins, in their research and development efforts.

Moreover, creating user-friendly products for DIY consumers, establishing convenient online purchase options, and optimizing logistics for faster product delivery are crucial strategies for manufacturers. Strategic acquisitions to enhance product portfolios or enter new markets will be essential for gaining a competitive edge.

High-growth markets in the next 7 years are expected to include China, India, Southeast Asia, and LATAM, driven by their sizable and rapidly expanding consumer populations supporting end-use industry growth. The increasing consumption of wood coatings by various industries and the development of eco-friendly and high-performance products will contribute significantly to market growth over the next 5 to 7 years.

