Global Wood Coatings Industry Report 2023: Development of Plant-based and High-performance Products will Contribute to Market Growth in 5 to 7 Years

The "Global Wood Coatings Growth Opportunities" report
This study comprehensively covers various wood coating chemistries, including acrylics, polyurethanes, nitrocellulose, polyesters, epoxies, thermoplastics, polyamides, polyolefins, fluoropolymers, and epoxy-polyester hybrid formulations.
It explores their applications in wooden furniture, kitchen cabinetry, doors, windows, flooring, siding, and decking. Additionally, the report analyzes wood coatings in solvent-based, water-based, radiation-cured, and powder-coated forms.
The study provides insights into regional consumption and revenue estimates, offering a detailed breakdown by chemistry, formulation technology, region, and application location. It also evaluates the market shares of top wood coating manufacturers worldwide.
Wood coatings offer valuable functional benefits, such as enhanced durability, aesthetic appeal, UV and fire resistance, and ease of cleaning, which fuel demand. The global construction sector's growth, along with expansion in end-use industries, will further drive market expansion in the coming years.
Wood coating raw material suppliers are experiencing increased demand for specific customer needs, such as DIY compatibility, online ordering, and faster product delivery. To meet market demands, wood coating manufacturers should prioritize the development of sustainable chemistries, such as plant-based resins, in their research and development efforts.
Moreover, creating user-friendly products for DIY consumers, establishing convenient online purchase options, and optimizing logistics for faster product delivery are crucial strategies for manufacturers. Strategic acquisitions to enhance product portfolios or enter new markets will be essential for gaining a competitive edge.
High-growth markets in the next 7 years are expected to include China, India, Southeast Asia, and LATAM, driven by their sizable and rapidly expanding consumer populations supporting end-use industry growth. The increasing consumption of wood coatings by various industries and the development of eco-friendly and high-performance products will contribute significantly to market growth over the next 5 to 7 years.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Wood Coatings Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Reduce the Environmental Footprint of Wood Coatings
- Establish Strategic Partnerships Across the Value Chain
- Mergers & Acquisitions to Expand Market Footprint
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Wood Coatings
- Scope of Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Geographic Scope
- Growth Metrics
- Value Chain
- Value Chain Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Volume Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Volume Forecast by Chemistry
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Formulation Technology
- Volume Forecast by Formulation Technology
- Analysis by Formulation Technology
- Revenue Forecast by Location of Application
- Volume Forecast by Location of Application
- Analysis by Location of Application
- Average Price Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitors
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Furniture and Kitchen Cabinetry Applications
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Market Trend Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Volume Forecast by Chemistry
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Formulation Technology
- Volume Forecast by Formulation Technology
- Analysis by Formulation Technology
- Revenue Forecast by Location of Application
- Volume Forecast by Location of Application
- Analysis by Location of Application
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Doors and Windows Applications
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Market Trend Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Volume Forecast by Chemistry
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Formulation Technology
- Volume Forecast by Formulation Technology
- Analysis by Formulation Technology
- Revenue Forecast by Location of Application
- Volume Forecast by Location of Application
- Analysis by Location of Application
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Flooring Applications
- Flooring Applications - Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Market Trend Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Volume Forecast by Chemistry
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Formulation Technology
- Volume Forecast by Formulation Technology
- Analysis by Formulation Technology
- Revenue Forecast by Location of Application
- Volume Forecast by Location of Application
- Analysis by Location of Application
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Siding Applications
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Market Trend Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Volume Forecast by Chemistry
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Formulation Technology
- Volume Forecast by Formulation Technology
- Analysis by Formulation Technology
- Revenue Forecast by Location of Application
- Volume Forecast by Location of Application
- Analysis by Location of Application
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Decking Applications
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Market Trend Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Volume Forecast by Chemistry
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Formulation Technology
- Volume Forecast by Formulation Technology
- Analysis by Formulation Technology
- Revenue Forecast by Location of Application
- Volume Forecast by Location of Application
- Analysis by Location of Application
