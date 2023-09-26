Global Real Estate Giant iad Launches in Florida

Tampa, Florida, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iad, one of the largest and fastest growing cloud-based players in international real estate, with more than 20,000 agents throughout Europe and Mexico, proudly announces the launch of iad Florida. The company’s model blends digital technology and human-centric support to provide real estate agents with a proven and sustainable partner, especially reassuring given vast global investment in Florida and its competitive landscape.

“iad Florida is key to our expansion as one of the most robust real estate markets in the United States,” said Clement Delpirou, iad President. “We are excited to bring our spirit of collaboration and innovation to entrepreneurial agents throughout the state – at iad, the success of one creates success for everyone.”

Leading the endeavor in Florida is U.S. real estate veteran Chris Pflueger, Managing Director. He joins iad Florida after serving as chief development officer for We Insure Group, creating and managing the business development organization nationwide. During his tenure, We Insure went from a solely Florida-based company to operating in 33 states, leading to exponential growth in target markets. Pflueger has more than 25 years of experience in sales leadership, sales management, and executive planning in franchising and related industries. He is a CFE (Certified Franchise Executive) and a proven leader with an emphasis on quantifiable solutions, ROI, sales, and negotiations in multilevel franchise environments. Pflueger also served as vice president of business development, recruiting and retention for RE/MAX, LLC., and launched the company’s Motto Mortgage brand.

“Our goal is for iad Florida to become the preferred real estate brokerage across the state for both agents and clients,” said Pflueger. “We will achieve this simply by being the most attractive company for agents, based on genuine support and our unique revenue sharing approach. We’re already starting to see proof that iad’s international success can be mirrored here at home, and we can’t wait to get out on the road and introduce iad Florida to prospective agents. After working 25 years in the U.S. and international markets, I haven’t seen a more competitive and agent-first model in the world.”

The organization’s first Head of Constellation in the Orlando market is Dave Courtney. Dave, along with his wife Carrie and their team of 21 agents, co-founded Changing Latitudes Real Estate, which was the first team integrating iad in Florida through an acquisition. Throughout their careers, the Courtneys have prioritized expansion while mentoring and empowering real estate agents to excel in their businesses.

“iad offers a unique opportunity to be part of something special from the ground up. The chance to help a well-established overseas company expand and thrive in the U.S. market is truly appealing,” said Dave Courtney. “What sets iad apart is its distinctive model that allows agents to grow their own organizations while also offering unlimited earning potential from their teams, all complemented by a retirement component. This innovative approach provides a fantastic alternative for agents interested in team building or starting their own brokerage without burdensome expenses and overhead. Moreover, iad offers new agents invaluable mentorship, training, and access to the industry's leading technology stack, placing everyone in a position to succeed.”

For those interested in being part of the iad team, please visit https://www.join-iad.com/en/.

About iad

iad is one of the largest and fastest growing cloud-based players in international real estate, with more than 20,000 agents throughout Europe, Mexico, and the United States, with its launch in Florida. Established in 2008, the iad model is based upon both technology and training – face to face and virtually. iad has revolutionized the world of real estate wherever it has been established by embodying a universal model that meets the same aspirations everywhere in the world.

The four pillars of iad:

Entrepreneurship – iad offers thousands of people the opportunity to change their lives and succeed while being supported and trained throughout their entrepreneurial adventure.

Community – iad is a community of interdependent entrepreneurs based on a collaborative model powered by mentoring. At iad, the success of one creates the success of everyone.

Real Estate – iad provides daily support to all those who have an essential project: housing. Its mission is clear: agents make real estate goals a reality.

Global – iad imagines the real estate industry of tomorrow to be borderless. The company is already helping its agents and clients in this spirit… and already in eight countries.

Attachments