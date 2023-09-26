ProcessMaker Releases New Generative AI-based Automation Platform

Durham, NC, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As businesses globally intensify their pursuit of agility and operational excellence, ProcessMaker unveils pioneering artificial intelligence (AI) functionality in its industry-leading automation platform. This groundbreaking development marks a seismic shift in the automation space. AI unlocks the full potential of business process automation, intelligent document processing (IDP), and decision management, empowering organizations to achieve hyper-productivity.

Central to ProcessMaker's latest enhancements is the democratization of automation. Historically, process automation has been the preserve of tech-savvy experts and large enterprises. However, with the addition of advanced AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP) capabilities, ProcessMaker has flattened this curve, allowing even those without technical expertise to design and deploy complex BPMN 2.0 process models intuitively. By doing so, organizations, irrespective of their size or technical prowess, can tap into efficiencies previously considered unattainable.

The AI-driven innovations continue beyond process modeling. The revamped intelligent document processing system employs AI to swiftly analyze, interpret, and process unstructured data contained in documents. What traditionally demanded hours of meticulous human oversight now stands automated, efficient, and error-free. Decision management, too, has undergone a radical transformation. Moving beyond the static and predictable decision tree, decisions are now dynamic, enriched with AI-backed insights, positioning businesses to be continuously proactive rather than merely reactive.

CEO of ProcessMaker, Jeff Lortz, expressed his vision: "We believe in democratizing AI-infused process automation. ProcessMaker is more than a platform; it's a revolution where businesses, regardless of scale or expertise, can harness the power of AI for unparalleled operational efficiency improvements to attain what we call Hyper-ProductivityTM."

Alex George, Chief Technology Officer at ProcessMaker, also stated, "At ProcessMaker, we're not just building a platform; we're crafting the future of intelligent business operations powered by AI," said Alex George, Chief Technology Officer at ProcessMaker.

ProcessMaker Founder Brian Reale adds to this sentiment, stating, “With these new enhancements, anyone can describe a process and watch ProcessMaker AI build out a process map in seconds.” ProcessMaker makes this innovation even more accessible by offering a free trial so everyone can experience this advancement firsthand. In addition, ProcessMaker is hosting a webinar on September 28 at 2 PM EST, showcasing the latest innovations to the platform.