Global Decentralized Packaged/Containerized Water and Wastewater Treatment Systems Industry Research Report 2023-2030

Global decentralized packaged/containerized W&WWT market revenue to reach $11.47 billion by 2030, with a 7.8% compound annual growth rate between 2022-2030.
This report covers the period from 2021 to 2030, with 2022 as the base year and 2023 to 2030 as the forecast period. It focuses on the market for decentralized, modular packaged/containerized Water and Wastewater Treatment (W&WWT) systems sold to industrial, municipal, commercial, and residential customers.
Global water stress, driven by factors like droughts, heatwaves, and insufficient rainfall, has prompted governments and utility companies to regulate water supply. This has led end-users to shift from traditional centralized W&WWT systems to sustainable decentralized solutions, aiming to enhance water availability, diversify water sources, and optimize water utilization.
The analysis indicates a growing trend among industries and municipalities in adopting decentralized W&WWT systems to enhance water reuse and meet environmental, social, and corporate governance standards and sustainable development goals. Commercial customers are investing in packaged/containerized treatment systems to achieve net-zero or water-positive outcomes.
The residential segment is expected to experience remarkable growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing environmental awareness and the potential for utility cost savings. Treated wastewater and rainwater can serve as valuable resources during droughts or for local aquifer recharge, reducing reliance on groundwater.
Innovative business models like water/treatment as a service are likely to drive market expansion, particularly among risk-averse and price-sensitive customers. Solar-powered W&WWT systems, currently used by municipal end-users in semi-urban or rural areas, are expected to see rising adoption.
The study provides stakeholders with valuable market insights, discusses factors influencing adoption and implementation, and highlights opportunities for industry participants to leverage during the forecast period.
KEY FEATURES
- Current market situation and the forecast growth rate
- Drivers and restraints
- Market size and forecast by end-user and region
- Leading players
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Decentralized Packaged/Containerized W&WWT Systems Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Modular Greywater Treatment System
- Renewable Energy-powered Packaged/Containerized W&WWT Systems
- Water/Treatment as a Service
- Value Addition Through Circularity and Resource Recovery
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Treatment Type
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Distribution Channels
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Global Drought
- Global Water Prices
- W/TaaS Offerings of Pure Play Packaged/Containerized Treatment System and Solution Providers
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by End User
- Revenue Forecast by End User: Water
- Revenue Forecast by End User: Wastewater
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
Companies to action (C2A)
