The experience of the team, at the service of shareholders

QUEBEC, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldstar Minerals Inc, TSX-V: GDM, GDMIF U.S.: OTC

The transition made in the team of managers and members of the C.A. of Goldstar Minerals Inc. (GDM), soon Green Mining Innovation (GMI) is now known. With the addition of its new members, this formidable team will have over 200 years of active experience in the mining sector.

Mr. Arhire and Mr. Marcoux as members of the Board of Directors, and Mr. Bélisle as CFO in the management, will join the professionals already in place within GDM:

Board Members:



Alexandru Arhire, Chairman, BA.Sc. PH.D. P. Civil Engineer

Jacques Tremblay, Director, BA Sc. Mining Engineer.

François Perron, Director, B.Sc. MBA

Louis Marcoux, Director, BA Sc. Mining Engineer.

André Gagné, Director, Company Turnaround

Daniel Routhier, Independent Director, Master Electrician

Danielle Giovenazzo, Director, BSc, PhD, P. GEO Geologist

Elisa Denise Turcot, Secretary of the board

The Company has selected experts from the mining sector to set up the Technical, Governance, Audit and a new Environmental Committee that respects the ideology of GMI.

Mr. Alexandru Arhire, who will serve as Chairman of the Board, holds a M.Sc. in civil engineering and is a member of the PEO and OIQ professional associations in Canada. His 41 years of professional experience demonstrate highly relevant international technical and strategic expertise. He has been involved in underground and surface mining projects, having successfully completed engineering mandates, feasibility studies, site construction and construction management for several major mining companies, including Placer Dome, Noranda, Falconbridge, Agnico Eagle, Xstrata, Iamgold and Semafo.

Mr. Louis Marcoux will be a director on the C.A. and will be president of the Environmental Committee.

He graduated in mining engineering from Laval University and has more than 40 years of experience in the mining sector in Quebec. Specialized in the application of laws governing the mining sector in Quebec, he has cutting-edge expertise in the implementation of technologies for the restoration of mining sites and the application of environmental standards. Louis held the positions of Expert Engineer at the Ministère des Ressources Naturelles du Québec (MERN) Project Director for the consulting engineering firm Golder and Environmental Engineer for the multinational Glencore.

Mr. Daniel Bélisle will assume the position of CFO for Goldstar minerals.

He began his career as a professional auditor and subsequently gained experience as a manufacturing auditor with Bombardier/Canadair and management skills as a controller. For the past 20 years he has worked as a consultant or CFO with Genius, Windfall Geotek and Glen Eagle Resources. Mr. Bélisle has developed expertise in financial reporting, governance and public company financing in the context of the regulation of the TSX venture exchange. He is a member of the Ordre des Comptables Professionnels Agréés du Québec (CPA).

As part of these appointments, Goldstar Minerals will award 250,000 options to Mr. Arhire, 250,000 to Mr. Marcoux, and 500,000 options to Mr. Bélisle. The price of these options will be determined at closing.

Goldstar Minerals wishes to mention that Mr. David Crevier will remain as Special Advisor to the President, and also wishes to thank Mr. Jonathan Federico and Mr. Stephen Butrenchuk for their many years of service with GDM.

For further information, please contact:

André Gagné, CEO

581-983-6815

ceo@greenmininginnovation.ca

Site: greenmininginnovation.ca



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.



