Bank of America Awards $50,0000 Grant to North Texas Food Bank to Provide 150,000 Meals During a Time of Elevated Need

Dallas, TX, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) announced today that Bank of America provided a $50,000 grant to help the organization meet the increased demand for food caused by inflation and the end of government assistance programs put into place during the pandemic. The funds will enable the North Texas Food Bank to provide 150,000 meals to those facing hunger across North Texas.

Over the last two decades, Bank of America has donated more than $3 million to the NTFB through grants, employee giving/matching and its Vaccine Booster campaign for its employees, providing more than 9 million meals to North Texans facing hunger. On September 22, the NTFB commemorated the historic milestone by unveiling a paver in Jan’s Garden, highlighting Bank of America's impact in the fight against hunger.

“Hunger is a deeply rooted social and economic challenge in North Texas and demands ambitious support from our community. That is why Bank of America is a proud, long-time partner of the North Texas Food Bank,” said Jennifer Chandler, President of Bank of America Dallas. “Since our relationship with the North Texas Food Bank began two decades ago, we have seen this organization move mountains to continue to deliver for the community. Through the invaluable work of our partners, like the North Texas Food Bank, we are inspired to do more to address the most pressing needs facing our communities and deliver on our goal to build a stronger future.”

In the winter of 2021 and 2022, Bank of America introduced its Booster Program. For each U.S. Bank of America employee who received a booster shot, Bank of America donated $100 to help fight hunger. In total, the campaign provided $620,000 to the North Texas Food Bank alone. In addition to its generous giving, Bank of America has also supported the NTFB through countless volunteer hours and food drives.

Since March 2022, the North Texas Food Bank has been addressing record-level needs due to inflation rates and the post-pandemic pullback of federal aid. “Our neighbors in every zip code are facing increasingly difficult choices every day – deciding whether to purchase groceries or pay for other necessities such as gas, medicine or utilities. That’s a decision no one should have to make,” said Trisha Cunningham, president and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank.

“Bank of America is helping us lift our neighbors out of hunger through its generous gift to the North Texas Food Bank,” Cunningham said. “This support allows individuals, families and seniors to receive the nutritious meals they need to lead healthy lives and thrive at work, school and home. We are so grateful for Bank of America’s commitment to being a change agent in the community, not only through financial generosity but also through the hundreds of employees who volunteer their time at the North Texas Food Bank. Thank you for your partnership in creating lasting change in North Texas.”

Last year, the North Texas Food Bank partnered with approximately 500 food pantries and organizations to provide access to more than 144 million nutritious meals across a 13-county service area spanning 10,000 square miles – the most annual meals ever in its history. More than 640,000 North Texans are unsure of where their next meal will come from, and tragically one-third of those are children, or one in every six in our region, giving the NTFB service area the fourth highest level of food-insecure children in the country.

The funds will be used to support the purchase and distribution of food through the various North Texas Food Bank programs. To get involved by donating, volunteering or hosting a canned food drive, please visit ntfb.org.

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked non-profit hunger-relief organization that sources, packages and distributes food through a network of about 500 Partner Agencies and organizations across 13 North Texas counties. The organization also provides food to children, seniors and families through various direct-delivery programs, including mobile pantries.

In its last fiscal year, the NTFB provided access to more than 144 million nutritious meals or nearly 400,000 meals a day, a 5 percent increase over the prior year. The North Texas Food Bank is designated a 4-Star Exceptional organization by Charity Navigator based on its governance, integrity and financial stability, and is ranked 87th on Forbes 2022 Top 100 Charities in America. NTFB is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization.

About Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world’s leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 68 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,900 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 57 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BAC)

