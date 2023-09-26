[Latest insights] Soil Amendments Market is estimated to be 6.6 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecasted period-PMI

Covina, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soil amendments come in a variety of sources. There are two types of soil amendments such as organic and inorganic amendments. Organic amendment includes sphagnum peat, bio-solids, wood ash, grass clippings etc., whereas, inorganic amendments includes vermiculite, pea gravel, and sand.

Growing population and rising demand for food has given rise in agriculture sector. Various fertilizers, chemicals are used for growth of plants where, soil amendments offer benefits such as to adjust level of water, nutrient content, soil function & structure, soil stability and pH level which has given rise in demand for Soil Amendment market growth. Prominent players have majorly undertaken the merger & acquisition strategies in order to expand their current portfolio of amendments in market.

To improve physical, chemical and biological property of soil, soil amendment is widely used. Wide benefits such as to make soil more favorable for growth of plants and to increase soil water retention has given rise in demand for market growth. Emerging economies and adoption of precision farming is likely to propel Soil Amendment market growth.

Attributes Details Soil Amendments Market Value (2020) US$ 3.7Bn Soil Amendments Market Projected Value (2025) US$ 6.2Bn Soil Amendments Market CAGR (2020 – 2025) 10.7%

Key Market Insights from the report:

The soil amendments market accounted for US$ 3.7 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be 6.2 billion by 2025 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.7%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, soil type, crop type, form, and region.

By type , among organic soil amendments, the biofertilizers segment is accounted to estimates for highest market share in 2020. Biofertilizers are provided at low prices and are applied in small dosages, in contrast with chemical fertilizers.

, among organic soil amendments, the biofertilizers segment is accounted to estimates for highest market share in 2020. Biofertilizers are provided at low prices and are applied in small dosages, in contrast with chemical fertilizers. By soil type, the loam segment is expected for the highest segment in the soil amendments market over the forecast period. It has high aeration capacity and calcium content. It is obtained from decomposed organic matter and is rich in nutrients. This soil is mainly suitable for most vegetables and crops.

the loam segment is expected for the highest segment in the soil amendments market over the forecast period. It has high aeration capacity and calcium content. It is obtained from decomposed organic matter and is rich in nutrients. This soil is mainly suitable for most vegetables and crops. By crop type , the fruits & vegetables segment is expected to account for the highest market share in 2020. The application of biofertilizers as soil amendments for fruits & vegetables helps to increase the yield, quality, and shelf life of fruits & vegetables.

, the fruits & vegetables segment is expected to account for the highest market share in 2020. The application of biofertilizers as soil amendments for fruits & vegetables helps to increase the yield, quality, and shelf life of fruits & vegetables. By form , the target market is segmented into dry and liquid.

, the target market is segmented into dry and liquid. By region, Asia Pacific is register to be a major market for agricultural products on account of significantly high rural population, favorable climatic conditions, and large fertile lands. In addition, the regional market is experiencing rapid soil degradation and infrastructure inadequacy.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global soil amendments market includes,

BASF SE

Syngenta AG

Novozymes A/S

Eastman Chemical Company

Adeka Corporation

The DOW Chemical Company

Solvay S.A.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Evonik Industries AG

Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc.

