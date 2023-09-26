Global Flotation Reagents Market Size to Reach USD 11.15 Billion in 2032| Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global flotation reagents market size was USD 5.42 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of mining activities is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Flotation reagents are a group of chemicals used in the separation and concentration of substances, based on their physical and chemical characteristics. The biggest mining corporations have invested heavily in cutting-edge technology, such as autonomous systems, sensor and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, adaptive supply chains, simulations, and the use of drones for production and ecological control.

This revolution offers a number of operational advantages, attracts new specialists to the market, and meets the needs for miners in nearby towns to maintain a profitable operation. The International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) estimates that at least 70 different countries are heavily dependent on the mining industry, which is essential for existence of the majority of low-income nations. According to the same report, mining makes up to 60-90% of all Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in some low-middle income countries.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2324

The layer of froth that builds up on top of the flotation equipment is usually managed using flotation oils. Therefore, changes in crude oil prices and availability is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. The need for manufacturers to adjust to these price fluctuations in raw materials lowers their profit margins. Manufacturers are consequently improving their production and operational efficiency to compete in the market. In addition, strict rules that are implemented by different government organizations is a another factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. Flotation agents are also needed for the foam, while for separation, the mineral-containing froth is collected. As a result, it is impossible to avoid using a lot of reagents.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 5.42 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 7.5% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 11.15 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Type, application and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled BASF SE, Clariant AG, Akzonobel, Alpha Chemika, Orica Limited, The DOW Chemical Company, Kemira OYJ, Huntsman, Nalco Company, and Shandong Shuiheng Chemical Co., Ltd. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/232

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global flotation reagents market is fairly consolidated with few small and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective in the market. Some major players included in the global flotation reagents market report are:

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Akzonobel

Alpha Chemika

Orica Limited

The DOW Chemical Company

Kemira OYJ

Huntsman

Nalco Company

Shandong Shuiheng Chemical Co., Ltd.

Strategic Development

On 8 November, 2022, BASF SE, a prominent worldwide chemical corporation, and Moleaer Inc., a global frontrunner in nanobubble technology, unveiled an exclusive collaboration. This strategic partnership will leverage their collective knowledge in mineral processing, hydrometallurgy, gas transfer, and nanobubble technology to create cutting-edge mining processes.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2324

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The flocculants segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global flotation reagents market during the forecast period. This is due to rising need for flocculants has increased recently as a result of severe environmental and water treatment laws. Flocculants are used in water treatment procedures to improve the sedimentation or filterability of tiny particles. Flocculants have advantages in industrial and water treatment applications, such as cost savings, increased molecule suspension rates, improved aqueous phase clarity, increased filtration on channels and drying beds, higher throughput rates on creation hardware, and fewer tanks, thickeners, and centrifuges required. .

The water & wastewater treatment segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global flotation reagents market over the forecast period. This is due to increasing focus on water and wastewater treatment on a global scale and rising demand for access to water sources. In addition, strict rules governing contaminated water, since it contains dangerous synthetic substances is also expected to drive revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global flotation reagents market during the forecast period. In addition, strict government measures, major corporations' actions, and creation of several startups are also expected to drive market revenue growth of this region during the forecast period.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/flotation-reagents-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global flotation reagents market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Frothers Dispersants Flocculants Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Mineral Processing Water & Wastewater Treatment Explosives & Drilling Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Nanocoatings Market By Product Type (Antimicrobial, Anti-Fouling & Easy-to-Clean, Self-Cleaning. Anti-Fingerprints), By Distribution Channel, By Industry Verticals (Healthcare, Automotive, Building & Construction, Electronics, Marine, Energy, Water Treatment, Packaging), Forecasts to 2027

PVDF Membrane Market By Type (Hydrophobic, Hydrophilic), By Technology (Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Nanofiltration), By Application (Bead-based Assays, Sample Preparation, General Filtration), By End-use Industry (Industrial, Biopharmaceutical, Food & Beverage), and By Region Forecast to 2027

Wood Preservatives Market By Application (Commercial, Residential, Industrial), By Formulation (Solvent-based Wood Preservatives, Water-based Wood Preservatives, Oil-based Wood Preservatives), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Electrophoresis Market By Product (Electrophoresis Reagents, Electrophoresis Systems, Electrophoresis Software, Gel Documentation Systems), By Application (Research, Quality Control & Process Validation, Diagnostics), By End User (Academic & Research Institutes, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Others), and By Regions, Forecast to 2028

Cellulose-Based Plastics Market Size, Share, Trends, By Type (Cellulose Butyrate, Cellulose Acetate, Cellulose Propionate), By Application (Thermoplastic, Extruded Films, Rods, Sheets, Ophthalmic Goods), By End-use (Food Packaging, Automotive) and By Region Forecast to 2028

Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar Market By Fiber Type, By Resin Type (Epoxy, Polyester, Vinyl Easter, Others), By Application (Water Treatment Plants, Highways, Bridges & Buildings, and Others), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Synthetic Leather Market By Type (Polyurethane, Polyvinyl Chloride, Bio-Based), By Application (Footwear, Clothing, Automotive, Bags, Purses & Wallets, Furnishing, Sports, Electronics) and By Region Forecast to 2028

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights