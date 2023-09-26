Small Business Owner, Lauren Dustman, Named to NSBA Leadership Council

Wake Forest, NC, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lauren Dustman, Co-Owner and General Manager of Bichsel Medical Marketing Group, was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Dustman, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.

“As a small-business owner, I find tremendous value in understanding – and being actively involved with – the laws and regulations that govern how my company and our customers’ organizations conduct business,” stated Dustman. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”

Dustman, a strategic business manager and serial entrepreneur, brings to this new appointment a decade of commercial experience in the medical device industry. Her achievements include developing and managing multi-million dollar programs, global initiatives, and successful product launches for not only early stage but also Fortune 500 companies.

“I run a small business, I work with early-stage companies who also are small, but also have a background working at – and for – larger organizations,” explains Dustman. “I have a unique purview – seeing what affects us all, regardless of our size, but also what stymies our long-term viability specifically as an entity just starting out with limited staff and revenues.”

Dustman joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of her efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business including tax reform, regulatory restraint, rising costs of materials, and limits of access to capital. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business has a seat at the table as regulators take up key small-business concerns.

“I am proud to have Lauren Dustman as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. “She came to us highly recommended, and I look forward to our coordinated efforts for years to come.”

About Bichsel Medical Marketing Group – Bichsel Medical Marketing Group (BMMG) is a company dedicated to helping med device, biotech and diagnostics companies commercialize their innovations. As a fully staffed medical marketing department and using its prior sales, marketing, and management experience, the BMMG team is in a unique position to relate to the challenges facing its healthcare clients. Learn more at: www.bichselgroup.com.

