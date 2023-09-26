Blue Mantis Partners with InnoVets® to Deliver Advanced Cybersecurity and IT Education, Training and Mentorship Program to Military Veterans Transitioning to the Workforce

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Mantis , a leading digital strategy and services provider delivering managed services, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions, today announced it is partnering with Boston-based InnoVets ®, the first home-grown Veteran and Gold Star Family-focused business accelerator and hub for Veteran innovation, to deliver CodeX, a comprehensive program of cybersecurity and IT education, training, mentorship and job placement assistance for military veterans. InnoVets operates under the Massachusetts Fallen Heroes® organization.

Under this initiative, championed by Blue Mantis’ President Josh Dinneen, a former Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps, and Blue Mantis’ Chief Information Officer and Chief Information Security Officer Jay Pasteris, the organizations will collaborate on several upskilling and re-skilling initiatives to support veterans in their post-service transition to the workforce. Gold Star Family members, military families, and military spouses will also be invited to participate in the CodeX program. The partnership underscores Blue Mantis’ commitment to harnessing technology to bring opportunity to the underserved, raise people up and drive innovation for social good.

“It is our privilege and honor to partner with InnoVets to give back to those military veterans who nobly served their country and support their critically important personal and professional journey to civilian life,” said Pasteris. “This collaboration between Blue Mantis and InnoVets reflects our strong commitment to participating in a cause that aligns with our core values and vision. We look forward to offering our IT and cybersecurity expertise to InnoVets community members.”

Blue Mantis will offer a host of tools and resources to help Veterans obtain the knowledge, skills and abilities to begin a career in cybersecurity, cloud or software development. This includes free courses and training, to be offered in a hybrid format, both online and in-person at the Emond Center for Engagement (ECE) in Boston, as well as ongoing mentorship and coaching from members of Blue Mantis technical and engineering teams.

Next year, Blue Mantis and a group of its top technology partners will work alongside InnoVets to expand the initiative by assisting with job placement efforts. After launching this program in Boston, InnoVets plans to expand the CodeX program nationally within the next one to two years.

“We are incredibly appreciative of our partnership with Blue Mantis and expect it to be a game changer as we launch our CodeX program,” said Dan Magoon, InnoVets Executive Director and Combat Veteran, U.S. Army. “This will be more than a mentorship effort; we are building a community, and this is exactly what our Veterans are looking for. The Blue Mantis team members are experts in IT innovation, cybersecurity and digital transformation and our partnership will help address the significant shortage of cyber and technical professionals by putting our Veterans to work in rewarding and high-paying positions.”

The first class of CodeX students will be able to take courses later this year ranging from Windows, Mac and Linux to Offensive Security, Compliance/Regulations, Cyber Defense, Threat Hunting, Incident Response, AWS, and many more.

Blue Mantis and InnoVets will kick off the CodeX program next month at Cloudscape 2023 , Blue Mantis’ annual client and partner conference, which takes place in Newport, RI. Cloudscape attendees will learn more about the program from Magoon, who is slated to speak about the launch, and from InnoVets co-founder Sergeant Major (Ret.) Greg Kelly will deliver the keynote address. Sergeant Major Kelly is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, where he served as an Infantryman, and of the United States Army, where he served as a Green Beret before retiring with more than 27 years of service. A third-generation City of Boston firefighter, Kelly is currently assigned to Tower Ladder Company 10 in Jamaica Plain.

About Massachusetts Fallen Heroes®

Massachusetts Fallen Heroes (MFH) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides support to service members, veterans, and Gold Star families through a series of programs built on the mission to honor the memories of the Massachusetts men and women who served since September 11, 2001 and gave their lives for our nation. Founded in 2010 and led by a group of Combat Veterans who have served in Iraq and Afghanistan, MFH is committed to memorializing service members who did not return home to their families. MFH has raised funds, created a first-of-its-kind memorial in Boston’s innovative Seaport District, developed InnoVets®, the Veteran’s Edge program dedicated to assisting Veterans, and created a network of support and programs for Gold Star Families. MFH operates according to four core pillars: honor the memories of our Fallen; support our Gold Star Family members; empower our Veterans; educate our communities. Learn more .

About InnoVets®

InnoVets is Boston’s first Veteran- and Gold Star Family-focused business incubator, designed to connect, inspire, and support military Veterans and Gold Star Families as they establish and grow businesses. Designed with intention for motivated Veterans and Gold Star Families seeking meaningful support, InnoVets is the committed ally that is resolutely dedicated to taking action, whatever is called for, to tangibly honor and impact those we serve. InnoVets operates according to three core pillars: a United Community, we are a safe-haven for enduring support, inclusion and connection that unites motivated GSFs and veterans; Unrelenting Advocacy: our unwavering commitment to never leaving a soldier behind carries through to the action we take to honor, support and empower those we serve; Transformative Impact: Our adaptable and innovative approach to support ensures relevance and impact throughout the journey of Gold Star families and veterans. At InnoVets, we charge forward. Learn more .

About Blue Mantis

Blue Mantis is a leading strategic digital technology services provider with a 30+ year history of successfully helping clients achieve business modernization by applying next-generation technologies including managed services, cybersecurity and cloud. Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, the company provides digital technology services and strategic guidance to ensure clients quickly adapt and grow through automation and innovation. Blue Mantis partners with more than 1,200 leading mid-market and enterprise organizations in a multitude of vertical industries and is backed by leading private equity firm, Abry Partners.