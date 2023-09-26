Panorays Appoints Devin Archer as Senior Director of Channels for the Americas, Accelerating Additional Growth in the Cybersecurity Market

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panorays , a leading provider of third-party security risk management solutions, has appointed Devin Archer as the new Senior Director of Channels for the Americas. This move highlights Panorays’ commitment to expand its presence and drive business growth by bolstering indirect channel sales efforts to meet the rising demand for cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions in the Americas.



Archer brings a wealth of experience in both cybersecurity and channel sales. He started his career in direct sales, focusing on custom applications and network infrastructure. Over time, he transitioned to network security, aligning solutions with evolving market needs through Telcos and other solution providers while harnessing the power of SaaS and MSP models.

“Aligning my passion for cybersecurity and channel sales with a true market leader like Panorays is an exciting opportunity,” said Archer. “Panorays’ innovative approach, bolstered by cutting-edge AI technology in third-party security risk management, holds immense potential to empower our partners and clients in navigating the dynamic and evolving threat landscape effectively.”

Panorays’ evolution into a mature technology solution provider within a rapidly growing market aligns seamlessly with Archer’s expertise. As the company shifts from a direct sales approach to maximizing the potential of the partner ecosystem, Archer will play a pivotal role in enabling partners to leverage the platform and develop their own robust risk management practices.

"At Panorays, our primary objective has always been to deliver exceptional value to end customers while strengthening our global partnerships,” said Matan Or-El, CEO and Co-Founder of Panorays. “Archer will be instrumental in strengthening our reach while we continue to deliver innovative, game-changing security solutions.”

About Panorays

Panorays is a rapidly growing provider of third-party security risk management software, offered as a SaaS-based platform. The company serves enterprise and mid-market customers primarily in North America, the UK and the EU, and has been adopted by leading banking, insurance, financial services and healthcare organizations, among others. Headquartered in New York and Israel, with offices around the world, Panorays is funded by numerous international investors, including Aleph VC, Oak HC/FT, Greenfield Partners, BlueRed Partners (Singapore), StepStone Group, Moneta VC, Imperva Co-Founder Amichai Shulman and former CEO of Palo Alto Networks Lane Bess. Visit us at www.panorays.com .