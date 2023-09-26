OPTIZMO's COO Tom Wozniak Discusses Email Compliance in 2023 in a Recent Interview with SafetyDetectives

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPTIZMO is the industry leader in email suppression list management, email compliance, and data security. As the only truly independent suppression list management system, OPTIZMO is dedicated to delivering robust email compliance solutions without any potential conflicts of interest.



Recently, COO Tom Wozniak was interviewed by SafetyDetectives, in which he shared insights into the complex subject of email compliance in 2023. In the interview, Wozniak shed light on the evolution of digital marketing laws aimed at ensuring data safety and user experience.

Throughout the interview, Wozniak highlights the challenges businesses must grapple with when navigating email compliance in 2023 and beyond. In addition to walking through the foundations of email compliance and various regulations, he discusses the implications of non-compliance. Helping companies comply with these regulations is OPTIZMO’s core value proposition for its clients.

Underlining the expertise and dedication of OPTIZMO's team, Wozniak said,

"Along with industry-leading technology, we also have an experienced and dedicated team whose mission is to ensure that each client's unique compliance needs are met and their expectations are exceeded on a daily basis."

One of the key topics discussed in the interview was suppression list management, which Wozniak describes as a significant challenge, particularly for companies leveraging third parties in their email marketing programs.

Discussing likely future industry challenges, Wozniak cites the continuing evolution of laws and regulations, the possibility of a federal consumer data privacy law in the U.S., and the rise of AI in marketing as significant considerations.

To read the full interview, visit the SafetyDetectives blog here .

About OPTIZMO

OPTIZMO Technologies is the recognized thought leader in the email and online marketing space for email suppression list management, email campaign management, data management, and risk mitigation services relative to email compliance. With an expert staff in pursuit of unrivaled efficiency, innovative technology, and an insatiable desire to problem-solve, clients find a customer-centric business model that not only enhances the way OPTIZMO clients do business but drives the company forward. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX, and has offices and team members in Charleston, Denver, and Brisbane, Australia.

