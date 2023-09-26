Global Structural Glazing Market Size to Reach USD 21.82 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global structural glazing market size was USD 10.85 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing commercial and industrial constructions, rising need for green and energy-efficient building solutions in the construction sector, and technological advancements in glass industries are key factors driving marker revenue growth.

Structural glazing offers a building highly aesthetic appeal along with various functional benefits and performs better than masonry wall in preventing the building from wind and rain. In addition, increasing government investments and initiatives for energy-efficient buildings is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. The global value of investment in buildings that are energy-efficient increased in 2022. To fulfill the net zero by 2050 goals, however, the value of such investments would need to exceed USD 500 billion USD annually between 2026 and 2030. That scenario would necessitate a significant increase in investment. Current glazing technologies, such as single-pane glass, often cause significant heat loss in winter and significant heat gain in summer. On the other hand, architectural glazing technology is continually evolving. Recent technologies aim to bring more daylight indoors while consuming less energy. In recent decades, structural engineering and structural glazing technologies have transformed architectural options for the use of glass. Glass is very widely used in the manifestation of minimalist design, which is in turn, rising demand for glass and glass structures.

However, high price of silicone structural glazing structures, limiting their acceptance in the building industry, is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. In addition, availability of lower-cost alternatives, such as classic curtain walls, is another factor, which could restrain market revenue growth.

Scope of Research



Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 10.85 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 7.2% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 21.82 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Type, material type, application, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled 3M Company, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., Asahi Glass Co., Ltd., Tremco Incorporated, PPG Industries, Inc., BASF SE, Permasteelisa S.p.A., H.B. Fuller Company, Saint-Gobain S.A., and Dow Inc. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global structural glazing market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective structural glazing solutions. Some major players included in the global structural glazing market report are:

3M Company

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.

Tremco Incorporated

PPG Industries, Inc.

BASF SE

Permasteelisa S.p.A.

H.B. Fuller Company

Saint-Gobain S.A.,

Dow Inc.

Strategic Development

On 16 August 2021, işecam, the market leader in flat glass in Turkey and the biggest flat glass manufacturer in Europe introduced its new product, işecam Solar regulation Low-E Glass Neutral 50/33. The new product will provide optimum light transmittance, effective solar and heat regulation, and produces comfortable living places.

On 8 March 2021, Airxcel, Inc., the leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of the most critical functional products for Recreational Vehicle (RV) and Specialty Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) markets, announced the signing of a definitive contract for the acquisition of Cleer Vision Windows, Inc., a Leading window and tempered glass manufacturer.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The silicon sealant segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global structural glazing market in 2022 due to increasing emphasis on security and safety in the building industry. Silicone sealants have a long track record of effectiveness in high-performance windows and curtain walls, including structural glazing (bonded) approaches that can help with bomb-blast-resistant window designs. Silicone structural glazing solutions are suitable for usage in high-rise buildings and other structures that require sophisticated safety and security measures because of their great strength and endurance.

The residential segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global structural glazing market during the forecast period. This is due to rising disposable income and changing lifestyle preferences, which are in turn, rising demand for high-end residential homes. Residential projects that use silicone structural glazing benefit from improved aesthetics and increased thermal insulation and light.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global structural glazing market in 2022. This is owing to the presence of leading glass manufacturing companies and their product launches and partnerships with other industries. For instance, on 1 September 2022, Fuyao Glass, a Chinese glass producer for the automotive and solar industries, announced intentions to spend USD 350 million in Fuyao America, its U.S. subsidiary, to build additional float glass and solar back panel manufacturing lines, among other projects, to fulfill rising demand for solar back glass.

Emergen Research has segmented the global structural glazing market on the basis of type, material type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Insulating Glass Tempered Glass Low-E Glass Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Silicon Sealant Glass Panel Aluminum Structural Framing Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Commercial Building Residential Building Industrial Building

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Construction Companies Architects and Designers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa



