Global Alcohol Additives Market Size to Reach USD 3.32 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global alcohol additives market size is expected to reach USD 3.32 Billion in 2032 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for fermented and distilled alcoholic beverages is a major factor driving the market revenue growth. Alcohol additives are utilized to enhance flavor of alcoholic beverages since they impart unique flavors, aromas, and complexities to the final product, making it more appealing to consumers. Additives help to maintain consistency and quality of alcoholic beverages across different batches and production runs which as a result is driving the market revenue growth.

Rising demand for additives in wine is another factor driving the market revenue growth. Wine additives are used to improve flavors, colors, and textures which lead to rising demand among consumers. For instance, to sweeten wine, sugar can be added, and tannins are added to give wine a more structured feeling. Moreover, additives in wine are also used to keep it fresh. Sulphur dioxide is a popular additive used to prevent oxidation and microbiological deterioration hence driving revenue growth of the market. For instance, on 9 February 2022, Scout & Cellar, purveyor and pioneer of Clean-Crafted wine, announced the release of additives labels as well as a Soil-to-Sip Report for all of the winery's 2021 domestic vintages. The labels are the stage in Scout & Cellar's Clean-Crafted Commitment, emphasizing the company's commitment to increasing consumer transparency in the wine business.



Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2319

However, some alcohol additives cause adverse health effects which is a major factor restraining the market revenue growth. For instance, certain artificial sweeteners and colorants and excessive use of preservatives can cause side effects and health issues.

Scope of Research



Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 1.65 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 7.3% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 3.32 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, alcohol type, application, function, end-use, and region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled AngelYeast Co., Ltd, Ashland, Biospringer, Cargill, Incorporated, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Diageo, DSM, Sensient Technologies Corporation, ADM, Treatt Plc. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2319

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global alcohol additives market is fragmented with large and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective in the market. Some major players included in the market report are:

AngelYeast Co., Ltd.

Ashland.

Biospringer.

Cargill, Incorporated.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S.

Diageo.

DSM.

Sensient Technologies Corporation.

ADM.

Treatt Plc.

Strategic Development

On 12 October 2022, The EVERY Company announced its entry into the beverage alcohol market with the introduction of the world's first protein-boosted hard juice, powered by Pulp Culture+ a hyper-functional Full Spectrum beverage enriched with probiotics, adaptogens, source-verified super fruits and superfoods, and animal-free every Protein. EVERY Protein's superior performance enabled Pulp Culture to manufacture its first-to-market, protein-boosted hard juice with no masking agents, sugar, or other unnecessary additives.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2319

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The flavor enhancement segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Natural extracts derived from fruits, herbs, spices, and botanicals are often used to impart natural flavors to alcoholic beverages hence contributing to revenue growth of this segment. For instance, vanilla, citrus, and berry extracts are added to enhance the taste of spirits and liqueurs. Using a beer enhancer improves the beer's head retention, gives it more body, and enhances the overall flavor. Some alcoholic beverages have harsh flavors owing to the production process or quality of the base ingredients. Flavor enhancers are used to make the flavors appealing to consumers hence driving revenue growth of this segment.

The beer segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2022. Rising demand for craft beer is a major factor driving revenue growth of this segment. Craft beer has a deeper, and more distinct flavor. Most craft brewers are passionate about their beer's taste and flavor. Premium and craft beers have gained popularity owing to their unique flavors and high-quality ingredients which in turn is driving revenue growth of the alcohol additives market.

The food and beverage segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2022. Rising demand for alcohol additives in food and beverage sector since they add depth, complexity, and unique flavor to dishes is a major factor driving revenue growth of this segment. Ethanol is used because it is a natural additive that inhibits the growth of bacteria, yeasts, and molds. It is frequently used to increase the shelf life of fruits, vegetables, and other food products hence driving revenue growth of this segment.

The market in Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Growing consumption of alcoholic beverages among individuals in countries such as India and China is a major factor driving the market revenue growth in this region. China is the largest country in terms of beer consumption in this region. Growing popularity of natural and organic products is another factor driving the market revenue growth in this region.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/alcohol-additives-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global alcohol additives market on the basis of product, alcohol type, application, function, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Antifoaming Agents Colorants Stabilizing Agents Emulsifying Agents Flavors

Alcohol Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Beer Wine Red Wine White Wine Rosé Wine Sparkling Wine Spirits Whiskey Vodka Rum Tequila Gin Brandy Others Liqueurs Ciders Sake Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Fermented Alcohol Beverages Distilled Alcoholic Beverages

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Flavor Enhancement Color Enhancement Shelf-Life Extension Texture Improvement Acidity Control Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Food and Beverage Pharmaceuticals Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives Market By Product Type (Plant-Based Dairy, Plant-Based Meat), By Source (Soy, Wheat, Almond, Corn, Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, Others) and Regions Forecasts to 2027

Fermented Food and Ingredients Market By Food Type (Fermented Dairy Products, Fermented Beverages), By Ingredient Type (Organic acids, Amino acids, Industrial Enzymes), By Distribution Channel (Online stores, Supermarkets), Forecasts to 2027

Plant Based Protein Market , By Source (Soybeans, Wheat, Pea, Others), By Type (Isolates, Concentrates, Textured), By Form (Dry Form, Wet Form), By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Food Certification Market By Application (Processed Meat & Poultry, Organic Food, Dairy Products, Seafood, Beverages, Infant Food, Others), By Type (ISO 22000, Halal, Kosher, SQF, FSSAI, BRC, Others), By Risk (Low Risk, High Risk), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Tea Extracts Market By Application (Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Others), By Nature (Organic, Conventional), By Form (Liquid, Powder, Encapsulated), By Type (Black Tea, Green Tea, Oolong Tea, Others), By Distribution Channel, and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Pet Food Packaging Market By Types of Material (Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Metals), By Packaging Type (Cans, Pouches, Bags, Cartons), By Animal Type (Dog, Cat, Fish, Bird), and By Regions, Forecasts to 2027.

Food Tech Market By Technology Type (Mobile App, Websites), By Service Type (Online Food Delivery, Online Grocery Delivery, OTT & Convenience Services), By Product Type (Meat, Fruits and Vegetables, Dairy), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights