Global Water Treatment Market Size to Reach USD 598.78 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Water Treatment Market size is expected to reach USD 598.78 Billion in 2032 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.0% in 2032, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. The depletion of freshwater resources can be attributed to the steady market revenue growth. There is a severe decline in the overall amount of potable water, which is known as water depletion due to human activity and environmental change. The environment is in danger from this. The water demand has significantly grown as a result of overpopulation. Over time, more amounts of water are utilized and squandered. Deep wells must be drilled due to the water constraint caused by water depletion. To remove water, pumps must be inserted ever deeper. It is important to find any additional sources of water to prevent further depletion, such as salt water which needs to be treated before consumption. Desalination is the process of turning seawater that is already salty into fresh water. Desalination is accomplished through two different processes, distillation and reverse osmosis.

Market revenue growth is expected to be restrained by high cost of water treatment technology. Numerous enterprises of all sizes and degrees of process complexity use industrial water treatment systems. System costs can vary substantially, with some low-end, high-capacity systems costing well over tens of millions of dollars and simple, low-flow systems costing as little as USD 45,000 due to these characteristics. For example, compared to high-pressure boilers, low-pressure boilers require feed water that is less precisely regulated in quality, making the accompanying treatment systems for each boiler considerably less complex and less expensive. A 100 to 200 Global Performance Monitoring (GPM) system would likely cost between USD 50,000 and USD 250,000 for low-pressure applications and between USD 500,000 and USD 1.5 million for high-pressure ones.

Get the PDF Sample Copy (Including FULL TOC, Graphs, and Tables) of this report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2315

Scope of Research



Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 303.00 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 7.0% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 598.78 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032. Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. Segments covered System type, application, end-use, and region. Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa. Country scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LATAM, MEA Key companies profiled Suez SA, Veolia Environment S.A., Ecolab Inc., Xylem Inc., Pentair Plc, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, BWT Aktiengesellschaft, Thermax Global, Voltas Limited, VA Tech Wabag Limited Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation.

Check out our latest discount on report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2315

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global water treatment market is consolidated, with few large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective water treatment. Some major players included in the global water treatment market report are:

Suez SA

Veolia Environment S.A.

Ecolab Inc.

Xylem Inc.

Pentair Plc

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

BWT Aktiengesellschaft

Thermax Global

Voltas Limited

VA Tech Wabag Limited

Strategic Development

On 8 August 2023, to develop and execute a wastewater treatment system that ensures compliance with the areas' Publicly Owned Treatment Works pretreatment permit restrictions, Tomorrow Water, a global provider of environmental solutions, was chosen. Tomorrow Water was chosen owing to its capacity to accomplish a very tight turnaround schedule and its ability to offer a cost-effective solution that satisfies the facility's water quality criteria. Progressive system design, equipment supply, commissioning, and perhaps long-term operations and maintenance following successful commissioning are all included in the services supplied under this contract. One of the largest and most well-known Photovoltaic (PV) producers in the world, famous for its premium solar cells and modules, is the owner of this plant.

On 8 June 2023, the French company OSMOSUN, a leader in water treatment that focuses on low-carbon desalination solutions powered by solar energy, and Groupe OKwind, which specializes in the design, manufacture, and sale of intelligent renewable energy generation and management systems dedicated to self-consumption, have signed a technical, commercial, and financial collaboration agreement. Through this partnership, Groupe OKwind and OSMOSUN will work together to create a product that combines their short-channel green energy generation and consumption solutions with their solar-powered saltwater and brackish water desalination technologies.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2315

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The preliminary treatment segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate in the global market over the forecast period. Preliminary treatment is done to get the wastewater ready for rest of the treatment process. Screening, pumping, and grit removal are the three main procedures used by the Wastewater Reclamation Facility (WRF) for preliminary treatment. Screening is the process of eliminating any large, untreatable, or undesirable materials with the use of devices called bar screens before they produce problems later in the treatment process. The water is pushed from the main wet well, where it accumulates after being screened, to the top of the structure, where gravity will transport it the remaining distance.

The industrial segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. To provide a constant supply of well-cleansed water for use at an industrial facility, water treatment on an industrial scale involves a variety of steps. Industrial water treatment is crucial to protecting a business's long-term survival from risks and rising operating costs. Poorly managed water treatment can lead to subpar products, costly apparatus corroding, and a variety of other (expensive) issues. A procedure utilized either before or after several industrial activities is industrial water treatment. For instance, before entering a cooling tower or a boiler, the water utilized by a business may need to be treated. Another industry that uses industrial water treatment is the food and beverage industry.

The water treatment market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2022 owing to increasing Research and Development (R&D) activities in this region. For instance, researchers from the National Alliance for Water Innovation (NAWI) research consortium recently released a study that looked at the newly designed low-salt-rejection reverse osmosis technology. These innovative tools can treat even extremely salty water. The design is so novel, though, that it is still only a notion. To determine whether these technologies can compete with current water treatment options, the NAWI research team developed a mathematical model that, with the aid of a supercomputer, could quickly evaluate the cost, clean water production, and energy consumption of more than 130,000 different system designs. They discovered that low-salt-rejection reverse osmosis is typically the most affordable choice and has the potential to lower the price of supplying clean water.

Click to access the Report Study, Read key highlights of the Report and Look at Projected Trends @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/water-treatment-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global water treatment market on the system type, application, end-use, and region:

System Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Preliminary Treatment Water Treatment Membrane Bio-Reactor (MBR) Reverse Osmosis (RO) Micro-Filtration (MF) Nano/Ultra Filtration (NF/UF) Disinfectants (UV, Ozone) Sludge Treatment Activated Sludge Sludge Thickening & Dewatering Sludge Drying

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Process Water/Water Treatment Waste Water Treatment Zero Liquid Discharge Desalination

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Residential Buildings Commercial Buildings Municipality Industrial Chemical & Petrochemicals Oil & Gas Mining & Metals Food & Beverage Pharmaceuticals Thermoelectric Power Plants

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Water Quality Monitoring Market By Product (Ph Meters, Conductivity sensor, TOC Analyzer, Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers, Turbidity Meter), By Application (Industrial, Laboratory, Commercial Space, Government Building), Forecasts to 2027

Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market By Product Type, By Technology, By Application, Forecasts to 2027

Construction Sealants Market By Resin Type, By Usage, By Product Type, By Application, By Industry Vertical, Forecasts to 2027

Plastic Waste Management Market By Polymer Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, LDPE, PET, PVC), By Source (Residential, Industrial, Commercial), By Service (Recycling, Energy Recovery, Landfills), By Application (Packaging, Construction, Textile, Building & Construction, and Others), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Water Treatment Biocides Market By Application (Oil & Gas, Mining, Municipal Water Treatment, Pulp & Paper, Swimming Pools, Power Plants), By Product Type (Non-oxidizing Biocides, Oxidizing Biocides), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors. For more information, visit

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Water Treatment Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights