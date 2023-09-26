Global Four Dimensional (4D) Imaging Radar Market Size to Reach USD 15.85 Billion 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Four Dimensional (4D) Imaging Radar Market size is expected to reach USD 15.85 Billion in 2032 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid growth of the automotive industry is a key factor driving market revenue growth. The creation of next-generation radar sensors for use in automotive and industrial applications has increased in the recent years. Modern 4D radar systems can estimate an object's position in range, elevation, and relative speed, providing more precise data than first-generation radar systems. The performance of 4D radar sensors is comparable to that of a LiDAR system, a far more expensive alternative that suffers in poor visibility conditions such as rain and fog. 4D radar sensors offer better resolution than prior radar versions. 4D enhanced resolution and sensitivity unleash the potential of commercial radars that have been tested in the market by offering all-weather sub-degree horizontal and elevation spatial resolution on long-range across a wide field of view.

However, high cost of 4D imaging radar is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. Many 3D/4D imaging radar systems need chip concatenation, which requires additional hardware, a strong external Central Processing Unit (CPU), and a large physical factor, as well as having a constrained field of view and being expensive. The three main problems that automakers are currently facing are compliance, complexity, and expense. The difficulties of increasing safety rules, as well as complexity and expense, are challenges that the automotive industry must deal with. In the past, safety improvements required the installation of several single-function sensors, which was both ineffective and unsustainable financially.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 2.55 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 20.0% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 15.85 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Type, application, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Arbe, Vayyar Imaging, Oculii, Ainstein, Metawave Corporation, Hella Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH, Smart Radar Systems, and Blackmore Sensors and Analytics

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global 4D imaging radar market is consolidated, with few large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective 4D imaging radar. Some major players included in the global 4D imaging radar market report are: Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Arbe, Vayyar Imaging, Oculii, Ainstein, Metawave Corporation, Hella Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH, Smart Radar Systems, and Blackmore Sensors and Analytics

Strategic Development

On 10 March 2022, Uhnder, the industry leader in digital imaging radar technology for automotive and next-generation mobility applications, will soon be the first to mass produce a fully automotive qualified, 4D digital imaging radar-on-chip that will transform roadways, enabling next-generation Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Autonomous Vehicles (AVs), and automated mobility applications. Uhnder's technology provides the industry's first digital radar solution with improved precision and the ability to detect moving or stationary objects, large or little, at short and long distances in all weather and lighting circumstances, all while avoiding mutual interference with other radars.

On 16 February 2021, RadSee Technologies Ltd. announced the launch of the automotive industry's first 4D imaging radar for ADAS and autonomous cars, capable of providing Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers with ultra-high performance and scalability at up to one-third the cost of previous solutions. RadSee minimizes development risk as well as the traditional trade-off between cost and performance by merging the company's algorithms and unique antenna and system design with 77GHz Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) components. The RadSee platform scalable to support several degrees of autonomy - standard, premium, and LiDAR-like - that are simply integrated, allowing for widespread use across the whole range of current and future automotive requirements. RadSee's technology is now accessible for inclusion into existing ADAS design cycles as well as forthcoming autonomous cars.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The short range radar segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global 4D imaging radar market over the forecast period. This is because 3D/4D imaging Short-Range Radar (SRR) systems function around a moving vehicle to identify possible accidents with obstacles including other vehicles, walls, people, and other objects. This will allow for the immediate initiation of safety measures, such as seat belt pretensioning and airbag inflating, and can potentially entail automatic braking to prevent or decrease collisions. The SRR system consists of a number of radars that can be used for various tasks such as parking assistance. For instance, rear-mounted sensors with a range of 1.8 meters can detect little objects in front of large ones and predict the direction of arrival.

The automotive segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global 4D imaging radar market over the forecast period owing to increasing product launch activities by key market players. For instance, Cubtek, a manufacturer of automotive radar, partnered with Rohde & Schwarz and NXP to introduce a 4D imaging radar platform. Rohde & Schwarz network analyzers are being used by Cubtek Inc. to create 4D imaging radar for E-band RF measurement. Future self-driving cars will face challenging road conditions that call for the usage of 77 GHz 4D imaging radar sensor modules. In comparison to LiDAR, 4D imaging radar is less susceptible to bad weather and more in accordance with safety standards for autonomous vehicles.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global 4D imaging radar market in 2022 owing to increasing product launches and product expansions in this region. For instance, Ambarella, Inc., an edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) semiconductor company, unveiled the first centralized 4D imaging radar architecture in the world. This radar will allow for deep, low-level fusion with other sensor inputs, such as cameras, LIDAR, and ultrasonic waves, as well as centralized processing of raw radar data. With the aid of this innovative design, AI-based ADAS, L2+ through L5 autonomous driving systems, and autonomous robots will better perceive their surroundings and plan routes. It has Ambarella's Oculii radar technology, which has the only AI software algorithms that dynamically adapt radar waveforms to the surrounding environment. This technology produces a point cloud with an extremely high density of up to tens of thousands of points per frame, a high angular resolution of 0.5 degrees, and a detection range of over 500 meters.

On October 18, 2022, Renesas Electronics Corporation, a leading provider of advanced semiconductor solutions, announced the acquisition of Steradian Semiconductors Private Limited, a semiconductor company specializing in 4D imaging radar solutions. Steradian is a startup established in 2016, which offers radar solutions known for their precise object recognition and energy efficiency, all packed into a compact chip.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global 4D imaging radar market on the type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Short Range Radar Medium and Long Range Radar

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Automotive Aerospace & Defense Industry Security & Surveillance Traffic Monitoring & Management

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



