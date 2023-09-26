Global Consumer Batteries Strategic Market Report 2023-2030: Li-Ion vs Ni-MH vs Ni-Cd: Key Technical Aspects - Emerging Technologies Offer Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Batteries - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Consumer Batteries Market to Reach $60.3 Billion by 2030
The global consumer batteries market, valued at US$45.1 Billion in 2022, is poised for significant growth, projected to reach US$60.3 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.7% during the period from 2022 to 2030.
This comprehensive report offers insights into this market, covering geographic regions such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. It provides independent assessments of annual sales figures and CAGR percentages, offering a 16-year perspective from 2014, 2023, to 2030.
The report delves into various battery chemistries, including primary alkaline, primary zinc carbon, primary lithium, secondary lithium-ion, secondary nickel metal hydride, and other battery chemistries. Among these segments, primary alkaline is anticipated to achieve a 2.4% CAGR, reaching US$15.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period, while primary zinc carbon is estimated to grow at a 0.3% CAGR over the next 8 years.
In 2022, the U.S. consumer batteries market is valued at US$8.7 Billion, with China, the second-largest economy globally, projected to reach US$15.4 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.4%. Japan and Canada are also noteworthy geographic markets, expected to grow at 2.1% and 3.1%, respectively, between 2022 and 2030. Within Europe, Germany is forecasted to achieve a 3.3% CAGR.
Furthermore, the report includes a competitive analysis of key market players such as Battery Technology Inc., BYD Company Ltd., and Panasonic Corp., providing valuable insights for businesses and investors in the consumer batteries industry.
