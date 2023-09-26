QuisLex Expands Legal Spend Management Solutions with Addition of Legal Operations Veteran Suzanne Ganier

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuisLex, a leading alternative legal services provider long recognized as a pioneer in the industry, announces legal operations expert Suzanne Ganier has joined the company as its new director for legal spend solutions to oversee the company’s growing services around legal audits and spend management.



Led by Ganier, the company’s legal spend solutions team partners with legal operations, general counsel, CFOs and other finance professionals to assist with their legal spend management needs. QuisLex experts take a comprehensive approach to analyzing overall corporate legal department spend that goes beyond simply reviewing legal invoices. This includes examining workflows and processes with attention to improving pricing structure, scope and overall value, as well as implementing programs to monitor compliance with billing guidelines and develop meaningful legal spend analytics.

As part of its commitment to its law firm clients, QuisLex offers advisory services that help firms adapt and improve their understanding and responsiveness to changing client needs with respect to billing and matter management.

“With our holistic approach, we aim to help clients improve overall business operations while also helping law firms and other providers be better partners to their clients,” shares QuisLex vice president for legal solutions and chief of staff Jennifer Contegiacomo. “We’re confident Suzanne is the right person to lead our legal spend solutions team as this part of our advisory services continues to grow.”

Ganier joins QuisLex with extensive legal industry experience, first as a practicing attorney in the insurance industry and since 2008 working in legal operations and spend management. She was the head of legal operations for an insurance carrier and then a consultant and head of legal bill review for Elevate Services, before serving as associate program director for LegalView BillAnalyzer for Wolters Kluwer ELM. Ganier has also shared her expertise as an expert witness. She earned a B.A. in psychology from University of California, Santa Barbara; a J.D. from Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law at Arizona State University; and an Executive MBA from Quantic School of Business and Technology.

About QuisLex

QuisLex is an award-winning legal services provider that specializes in managed document review, contract management, compliance services, legal spend management and legal operations consulting. Our full-time highly trained attorneys, process experts, legal technologists, statisticians and linguists work closely with our clients to reduce cost, mitigate risk and maximize efficiency. QuisLex is regularly acknowledged as a leader in the legal services industry and proud to be recognized by the Association of Corporate Counsel as an ACC Value Champion, Chambers and Partners as a Band 1 Alternative Legal Service Provider, the New York Law Journal as a Top Managed Document Review Services Provider and the IACCM as its Outstanding Service Provider for contract management solutions. QuisLex is nationally certified by the New York & New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council as a minority business enterprise (MBE). To learn more, visit www.quislex.com.

