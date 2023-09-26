NYSE: LAW Lawsuit Notice: Investors who lost money with shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE: LAW) should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE: LAW) shares.

On September 19, 2023, a lawsuit was filed by an investor in NYSE: LAW against CS Disco, Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that CS Disco, Inc. repeatedly touted strong growth in its revenues attributable to customer usage of its cloud-based electronic discovery platform and asserted that it had good advance visibility into changes in the demand from individual customers over time, that [w]hile the Company also acknowledged that its rapid revenue growth was ‘usage driven’ and may be subject to volatility, it did not inform investors between July 21, 2021 and August 11, 2022, that it had any indication of significant headwinds to its growth.

Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE: LAW) declined from $69.41 per share on September 07, 2021, to as low as $5.27 per share on May 03, 2023.

