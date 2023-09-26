Gastric Cancer Treatment Market is estimated to be US$ 16.1 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 13.3% over the forecast period – By PMI

Covina, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is Gastric Cancer Treatment?

Gastric Cancer is a growth of cells which starts in a stomach also called as Stomach Cancer. Excess use of alcohol, unhealthy diet high in smoked, infection with bacteria Helicobacter pylori, high consumption of pickled and salted food has become major cause of gastric cancer.

Growing incidence of stomach cancer cases has become major contribution in market growth. Adoption of unhealthy and sedentary lifestyle coupled with high intake of sugary and processed foods has given rise in stomach cancer which in turn boost the target market growth. Treatment method such as targeted therapy and immunotherapy drug are gaining popularity worldwide, for example Targeted drugs such as Herceptin and Cyramza are frequently used for treating gastric cancer in developed countries which is likely to propel Gastric Cancer Treatment market growth.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the Gastric Cancer Treatment Market during the forecast period:

Increasing Incidence of Gastric Cancer: The rising prevalence of gastric cancer, particularly in aging populations, is expected to drive the demand for effective treatment options. Advancements in Treatment Modalities: Innovations in surgical techniques, chemotherapy, and targeted therapies have improved the overall survival rates for gastric cancer patients, boosting market growth. Early Detection and Diagnosis: Advances in diagnostic tools, such as endoscopy and imaging technologies, enable early detection and intervention, leading to better treatment outcomes. Targeted Therapies: The development of targeted therapies that focus on specific genetic mutations and pathways associated with gastric cancer is enhancing treatment efficacy and patient outcomes. Immunotherapies: Immunotherapeutic approaches, including checkpoint inhibitors, are showing promise in gastric cancer treatment, providing new options for patients.

Key Highlights:

In April 2023, BeiGene Ltd., a drug-maker and Novartis AG new developed drug on gastric cancer has been succeeded in late stage trial. The drug ‘Tislelizumab’ has currently been approved in China for ten different indications of cancer but not approved in U.S. and currently is under review by U.S. FDA (Food and Drug Administration) as second-line therapy for esophageal cancer after chemotherapy treatment.

Report Scope:

Attributes Details Gastric Cancer Treatment Market Value (2022) US$ 4.3Bn Gastric Cancer Treatment Market Projected Value (2032) US$ 16.1Bn Gastric Cancer Treatment Market CAGR (2022 – 2032) 13.3%

Gastric Cancer Treatment Market Segmentation:

By Treatment - Surgery, Chemo Therapy, Adjuvant Chemotherapy, Targeted Drugs Therapy (Sunitinib (Sutent), Trastuzumab (Herceptin), and Imatinib (Gleevec), and Radiation Therapy

Surgery, Chemo Therapy, Adjuvant Chemotherapy, Targeted Drugs Therapy (Sunitinib (Sutent), Trastuzumab (Herceptin), and Imatinib (Gleevec), and Radiation Therapy By End-User - Hospitals, Clinics, Specialized Cancer Treatment Centers, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Here are some key factors and dynamics that were influencing Gastric Cancer Treatment Market:

Prevalence and Incidence Rates: Vary by region, affecting the patient population. Advancements in Diagnosis: Early detection through improved diagnostic techniques. Treatment Modalities: Surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy. Targeted Therapies: Personalized treatments like trastuzumab and immunotherapies. Drug Approvals: Regulatory approvals for new therapies. Biomarker Testing: Personalized treatment based on genetic profiling.

Analyst View:

Well-advanced and improved healthcare infrastructure with advanced medical equipment across globe has contributed in market growth. Further, rise in approval of drugs coupled with new treatment methods is anticipated to increase demand for Gastric Cancer Treatment market growth over the forecast period.

List of the prominent players in the Gastric Cancer Treatment Market:

Biogen, Inc. Eli Lilly and Company F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. GlaxoSmithKline plc Merck KGaA Novartis International AG Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Pfizer, Inc. Celltrion, Inc.

Conclusion:

The gastric cancer treatment market continues to evolve with advancements in personalized medicine, immunotherapies, and combination therapies, offering hope for improved outcomes. However, access disparities, global prevalence, and regulatory factors remain key challenges that impact the market's dynamics and growth prospects.

