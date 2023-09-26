Oxy-fuel Welding Equipment Market Set to Ignite Growth, projected to reach US$ 2.8 Billion by 2033 | Analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global oxy-fuel welding equipment market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 1.5 billion in 2023, driven by increasing applications in green energy projects like wind turbines. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 6.4% between 2023 and 2033, and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 2.8 billion by 2033.



One of the major factors contributing to the growth of the oxy-fuel welding equipment market is the training and skill development. With an aging workforce in welding, there is an opportunity for training and skill development services to ensure the proficient use of oxy-fuel welding equipment. The market can benefit from innovations in safety measures and equipment, addressing concerns related to workplace safety and regulatory compliance.

Oxy-fuel welding equipment is essential for maintenance and repairs in the oil and gas sector, providing opportunities as the industry expands. Manufacturers can tap into the market by offering customizable welding solutions tailored to specific industrial needs. The aerospace industry demands high-precision welding for aircraft components, creating a niche market for specialized oxy-fuel welding equipment.

Oxy-fuel welding equipment finds applications in residential construction, particularly in regions with housing booms. Investing in research and development for product innovation can lead to breakthroughs in oxy-fuel welding technology, opening up new possibilities. Automation and robotics in welding processes are becoming more prevalent, increasing efficiency and precision.

Data analytics tools are being incorporated into oxy-fuel welding equipment to provide insights into welding performance and quality control. Compact and portable oxy-fuel welding equipment is gaining popularity, especially for on-site repairs and maintenance. Aging infrastructure in developed countries presents opportunities for oxy-fuel welding equipment in repair and rehabilitation projects.

Meeting sustainability goals by developing oxy-fuel welding equipment with reduced carbon emissions can cater to environmentally conscious industries. Partnering with educational institutions to provide welding training and certification programs can help in creating a skilled workforce and expanding the market.

Companies can explore opportunities for vertical integration within the supply chain to ensure the availability of raw materials and components. Developing safety equipment and technologies to enhance worker protection during oxy-fuel welding processes can be a lucrative niche market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global oxy-fuel welding equipment market was valued at US$ 1.4 billion by 2022-end.

From 2018 to 2022, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 5.3%.

China is expected to hold a dominant CAGR of 6.1% through 2033.

By process type, oxyacetylene segment to constitute a CAGR of 6.3% through 2033.

From 2023 to 2033, oxy-fuel welding equipment market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 6.4%.

By 2033, the market value of oxy-fuel welding equipment is expected to reach US$ 2.8 billion.

“The fusion of 3D printing and welding technologies is emerging, enabling intricate metal component fabrication, and is expected to propel the growth of the oxy-fuel welding equipment market in the near future”, remarks an FMI analyst.

Report Scope

Attribute Details Estimated Market Size in 2023 US$ 1.5 billion Projected Market Valuation in 2033 US$ 2.8 billion Value-based CAGR 2023 to 2033 6.4% Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Historical Data Available for 2018 to 2022 Market Analysis Value in US$ billion Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa Key Market Segments Covered Process Type

End Use

Region Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Koike Aronson, Inc.

Colfax Corporation

The Eastwood Company

American Torch Tip Company

Quality Components Co. Inc.

Rexarc International, Inc. Detroit Torch & Mfg. Co.

Flame Technologies, Inc.

Rotarex S.A.

Uniweld Products, Inc.

ESAB Welding & Cutting Products

Miller Electric Mfg. LLC

Victor Technologies International, Inc.





Recent Developments:

In 2023, ESAB Welding & Cutting Products introduced a new oxy-fuel welding safety training program.

In 2022, Messer Cutting Systems introduced a new line of oxy-fuel welding consumables that are said to improve the quality of welds.

In 2021, Lincoln Electric launched its new OxyFuel Welding Torch with a digital display.

In the same year, Colfax Corporation launched its new OxyFuel Cutting Machine with a robotic arm.

In 2020, Air Liquide announced the launch of its new OxyFuel Welding Training Center in Shanghai, China.





Segmentation Analysis of the Oxy-fuel Welding Equipment Market

Process Type:

Oxyacetylene Welding

Oxyhydrogen Welding

Pressure Gas Welding

Others

End Use:

Energy & Utilities

Aerospace

Transportation

Metal Fabrication

Maintenance & Repair

Automotive

Others





Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa





